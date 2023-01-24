AVN 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.25%)
BAFL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.99%)
BOP 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
DGKC 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.07%)
EPCL 41.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.04%)
FCCL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
FLYNG 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
GGL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
HUBC 60.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.18%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
KAPCO 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
MLCF 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
NETSOL 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.2%)
OGDC 83.99 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.68%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
PPL 77.75 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (4.22%)
PRL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.11%)
SNGP 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2%)
TELE 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
TPLP 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
TRG 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.38%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.97%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
BR100 3,836 Increased By 37.3 (0.98%)
BR30 13,787 Increased By 217.3 (1.6%)
KSE100 38,834 Increased By 390.7 (1.02%)
KSE30 14,392 Increased By 125.9 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open higher on US rallies, yen

AFP Published 24 Jan, 2023 09:39am
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street and a cheaper yen against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.10 percent, or 297.20 points, at 27,203.24 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.84 percent, or 16.41 points, to 1,961.79.

The dollar fetched 130.60 yen, against 130.66 yen in New York and 129.70 yen in Tokyo late Monday.

US stocks ended higher overnight for a second straight session ahead of major earnings reports this week and due to expectations that the Federal Reserve will moderate its aggressive anti-inflation posture.

Japanese trading will likely be “led by purchases, with investors encouraged by rallies in US stocks and a weaker yen”, Mizuho Securities said.

Advances “in core global bond yields has been one factor weighing on the yen”, with investors buying back bonds after the Bank of Japan’s lack of policy action last week, said National Australia Bank strategist Rodrigo Catril.

Japan’s Nikkei rallies on Wall Street’s lead as earnings season looms

Sony Group was up 1.14 percent at 11,580 yen, SoftBank Group was up 1.64 percent at 6,082 yen, and Toyota was up 0.58 percent at 1,900 yen.

Honda was up 0.74 percent at 3,116 yen and battery maker GS Yuasa rallied 4.10 percent to 2,262 yen after the companies announced they will set up a joint venture aimed at developing cutting-edge lithium-ion batteries this year.

Tokyo stocks National Australia Bank Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks open higher on US rallies, yen

Country needs to repay $3bn debt in five months: SBP

O/N reverse repo rate will now be 18pc

Policy rate hiked to 17pc to rein in soaring inflation

Country hit by major power outage

Pakistan begins restoring power

Non-filers: Govt considering imposing WHT on banking transactions

Irked by Naqvi’s appointment, IK announces protest

44 PTI MNAs ‘withdraw’ resignations

Appointment of caretaker CM: Asif denies allegations

Consignments stuck at ports: Banks told to give one-time facilitation to importers

Read more stories