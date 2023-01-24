BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan begins restoring power

Honda Atlas raises car prices by up to Rs550,000

Soldier martyred in Bannu IED blast: ISPR

Imran announces countrywide protests against Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment

Anti-Terrorism Court acquits former SSP Rao Anwar in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case

JS Global Capital’s board gives go-ahead to acquire EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited

Power restoration remains underway as outage lasts nearly 18 hours

KSE-100 closes marginally upward ahead of monetary policy announcement

Stranded containers: govt says it will waive KPT and Port Qasim charges

SBP raises key interest rate by 100bps, takes it to 17% — a 25-year high

Dalda Foods plans to raise as much as Rs4.6bn through IPO: report

Country needs to repay $3bn debt in five months: SBP

44 PTI MNAs ‘withdraw’ resignations

Appointment of caretaker CM: Asif denies allegations

24th successive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar, settles over 230

