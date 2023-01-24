AVN 63.29 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.26%)
BAFL 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
BOP 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
DGKC 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.38%)
EPCL 41.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.04%)
FCCL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
FFL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
FLYNG 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.66%)
GGL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
HUBC 60.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.33%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
KAPCO 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
MLCF 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
NETSOL 79.29 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.39%)
OGDC 83.91 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.58%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
PPL 77.61 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (4.03%)
PRL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.11%)
SNGP 38.79 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.11%)
TELE 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
TPLP 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.13%)
TRG 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.24%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.97%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,839 Increased By 39.9 (1.05%)
BR30 13,788 Increased By 218.6 (1.61%)
KSE100 38,853 Increased By 409.5 (1.07%)
KSE30 14,402 Increased By 135.3 (0.95%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 23, 2023
BR Web Desk Published January 24, 2023 Updated January 24, 2023 08:58am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan begins restoring power

Read here for details.

  • Honda Atlas raises car prices by up to Rs550,000

Read here for details.

  • Soldier martyred in Bannu IED blast: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Imran announces countrywide protests against Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment

Read here for details.

  • Anti-Terrorism Court acquits former SSP Rao Anwar in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case

Read here for details.

  • JS Global Capital’s board gives go-ahead to acquire EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited

Read here for details.

  • Power restoration remains underway as outage lasts nearly 18 hours

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 closes marginally upward ahead of monetary policy announcement

Read here for details.

  • Stranded containers: govt says it will waive KPT and Port Qasim charges

Read here for details.

  • SBP raises key interest rate by 100bps, takes it to 17% — a 25-year high

Read here for details.

  • Dalda Foods plans to raise as much as Rs4.6bn through IPO: report

Read here for details.

  • Country needs to repay $3bn debt in five months: SBP

Read here for details.

  • 44 PTI MNAs ‘withdraw’ resignations

Read here for details.

  • Appointment of caretaker CM: Asif denies allegations

Read here for details.

  • 24th successive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar, settles over 230

Read here for details.

