AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
BAFL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
DGKC 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.66%)
EPCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
FCCL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
FFL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
HUBC 59.46 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.97%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.59%)
KAPCO 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.37%)
MLCF 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.03%)
NETSOL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
OGDC 81.72 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (3.1%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
PPL 74.55 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.26%)
PRL 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.3%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.12%)
TELE 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.09%)
TRG 100.67 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (2.63%)
UNITY 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,799 Increased By 2.6 (0.07%)
BR30 13,569 Increased By 154.8 (1.15%)
KSE100 38,444 Increased By 35.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,266 Increased By 43.6 (0.31%)
Dollar slips vs euro on ECB rate hike bets

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2023 06:06am
NEW YORK: The dollar edged lower against the euro on Monday, as the common currency found support from European Central Bank officials’ comments signalling additional jumbo interest rate rises in Europe.

The euro reached as high as $1.0927, to trade at its highest level since April last year, before paring gains to trade up 0.1 % at $1.0865.

The euro’s early gains were aided by comments from European Central Bank (ECB) governing council members Klaas Knot and Peter Kazimir, who both advocated for two more 50 basis point hikes at meetings in February and March.

A Reuters survey of analysts also favoured hikes of 50 basis points at the next two meetings and an eventual rate peak of 3.25%, from the current rate of 2%.

“Really what’s driving things is central bank policy divergence,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera in Washington.

“At least in the current cycle, the market thinks the Fed’s most hawkish days are behind it. So when you weigh the outlook for central bank policy, it depicts the dollar at a disadvantage, given market bets on the Fed moving more slowly than its counterparts abroad,” Manimbo said.

Fed fund futures have priced out almost any chance the Fed could move by 50 basis points next month and have steadily lowered the likely peak for rates to 4.75% to 5.0%, from the current 4.25% to 4.50%.

The euro was also being supported by an easing of recession fears amid a fall in natural gas prices, according to Rabobank head of currency strategy Jane Foley.

“The growth in confidence in the economic outlook, or at least the removal of a lot of the pessimism, is part of the euro story,” Foley said.

The dollar, which has risen against the yen after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) defied market pressure to reverse its ultra-easy bond control policy last week, was up 0.68% at 130.48 yen , following last week’s wild gyrations between 127.22 and 131.58.

“The Bank of Japan, this month, signalling a hesitancy to turn hawkish has really taken some steam out of the yen’s rebound,” Manimbo said.

