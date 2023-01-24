KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (January 23, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
108,679,212 63,986,182 3,408,762,009 1,673,300,814
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,385,754,581 (1,266,974,782) 118,779,798
Local Individuals 6,912,992,279 (6,911,873,766) 1,118,513
Local Corporates 2,375,494,917 (2,495,393,228) (119,898,311)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments