Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (January 23, 2023).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 16.70 17.20
2-Week 16.81 17.31
1-Month 17.09 17.59
3-Month 17.51 17.76
6-Month 17.55 17.80
9-Month 17.58 18.08
1-Year 17.62 18.12
==========================
Data source: SBP
