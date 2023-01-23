AVN 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.29%)
Zimbabwe opt to bat in Ireland ODI series decider

AFP Published 23 Jan, 2023 03:27pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
HARARE: Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat first in a one-day international series decider against Ireland on a spinner-friendly track in Harare on Monday.

The hosts won the first match by three wickets last Wednesday and Ireland drew level three days later with a 46-run victory.

Zimbabwe welcomed back captain and top-order batsman Craig Ervine, who was ruled out of the second match by injury.

Raza replaces injured captain Ervine as Zimbabwe opt to bowl

Opening batter Paul Stirling continued as stand-in Ireland skipper after Andy Balbirnie was ruled out of the series having suffered a blow to the head during the first match.

Teams

Zimbabwe

Innocent Kaia, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine (capt), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wkt), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava

Ireland

Paul Stirling (capt), Stephen Doheny, Murray Commins, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wkt), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Josh Little

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Langton Rusere (ZIM)

TV umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

