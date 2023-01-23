Monetary Policy Committee: SBP set to announce policy rate today

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet today (Monday) to decide on the policy rate.

Governor SBP Jameel Ahmad will announce the monetary policy decision at a press conference following the meeting.

In its last policy meeting in November last year, the central bank had pushed the rate by 100 basis points to 16%. It has raised rates by a total of 625 bps since January 2022.

A majority of market experts predict a rate hike by 100 basis points to 17%, as the county struggles to rein in persistently high inflation.

Since the last MPC meeting held in November, a number of key economic developments on the domestic front have taken place.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation clocked in at 24.5% in December on year-on-year basis.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 0.5% in December 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.8% in the previous month, showed data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Indicator-based inflation for the week ended January 19 was recorded at 220.54 points against 220.53 points registered in the previous week. However, a major increase was observed in the prices of food items.

Pakistan’s current account deficit declined sharply 60% during the first half of this fiscal year (FY23) mainly due to a lower import bill.

The current account recorded a deficit of $ 3.67 billion during July-Dec of FY23 compared to $9.09 billion in the same period of last fiscal year (FY22), depicting a decline of $5.42 billion.

Economists said that the federal government’s measures to curtail the rising import have put a positive impact on the country’s external account and the current account is continually presenting an improved picture.

Moreover, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP rose by $258 million to $4.6 billion as of January 13, 2023, latest data showed.

Despite the slight gain, current reserves are not enough to cover even one month of imports and the disbursement of IMF funds has been delayed on account of Pakistan’s struggle to implement some key prior conditions.

In the period since the last MPC, the currency has been trading in a range between Rs224 and 230 against the US dollar.

Economic experts and markets have expressed concern over the government’s inability – and inaction – to resume the IMF’s ninth review, as it remains indecisive over fulfilling the lender's pre-requisites, such as additional revenue commitments, an increase in PDL and GST on petroleum products, and a hike in electricity and gas tariff.