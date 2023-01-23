AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

FDI – No respite soon!

BR Research Published 23 Jan, 2023 09:38am
Follow us

The lull for foreign direct investment is stretching with continued political uncertainty and the disastrous economy. Not that FDI was pouring into the country prior to the last nine month-period; but why would foreign investors be interested in a country that has been on the brink of default?

As per SBP’s recently announced data, FDI in Pakistan in December 2022 turned negative with a net outflow of $17 million. Month-on-month as well there was a decline into negative territory. Overall foreign direct investment into the country continues to remain on a downward trajectory and it fell by 59 percent during the first half of FY23 to only $461 million. On a calendar year basis, FDI in 2022 was at least the lowest in the last decade with $1.2 billion in net flows.

This trend of lower inflows and higher outflows has continued its way into FY23; rather intensified as the political temperature remains high amid economic instability. The net outflow of December 2022 came from the outflow from Australia, Norway, the United States, and the UK. Even in the overall picture, the inflows weakened in 1HFY23 while outflows increased during the period. With weaker inflows and increased outflows, the overall story remains the same. It is obvious that FDI in the country has continued to be concentrated in the traditional sectors; not only that, the amounts have remained small. A key factor of weakness has also been the inflows from China; the fall in the CPEC investment from China has also largely contributed to the decline in FDI during FY22 and 1HFY23.

Sector-wise again, the power sector was the top sector in terms of attracting FDI in 1HFY23.however, the overall power sector investment flows were down by over 45 percent year-on-year.

FDI is most likely to remain weak and fragile in FY23 due to the ongoing economic volatility as well as the year being an election year where any recuperation will likely depend on the change in the economic climate and political environment.

FDI investments power sector Foreign Direct Investment

Comments

1000 characters

FDI – No respite soon!

Protection of Economic Reforms Act: MoF asks Power Div to satisfy Chinese lenders

Media mogul made caretaker CM of Punjab

Mohsin Naqvi takes oath

PTI rejects appointment of Mohsin Naqvi by ECP, says will move court

Imran urges party workers to step up election campaign

Financial closure period: PPIB grants Kathai-II HPP extension

Single returns portal: Failure to make portal functional for GST officials irks World Bank

LC issue: PALSP threatens to shut down steel units

RTO Lahore: FTO unearths ‘maladministration’

BJP govt blocks BBC documentary on Modi

Read more stories