Pakistan experiences wide-scale power outage

Pakistan experienced a wide-scale power breakdown after the system frequency of the National Grid went down at 7:34am on Monday morning.

"According to initial reports, the system frequency of the National Grid went down at 7:34 this morning, causing a widespread breakdown in the power system," the Ministry of Energy tweeted.

It further said that system maintenance work is "progressing rapidly" and restoration of grid stations has been started from Warsak and in the last one hour limited number of grids of Islamabad Supply Company and Peshawar Supply Company have been restored.

As per the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), the two transmission lines from Guddu to Quetta tripped.

QESCO added that 22 districts of Balochistan, including Quetta were also without power.

Meanwhile, K-Electric Spokesperson Imran Rana said, "there are reports of multiple outages from different parts of the city. We are investigating the issue and will keep this space posted."

"The National Grid experienced a loss of frequency, affecting power supply to multiple cities across Pakistan. This has also cascaded to KE’s network affecting power supply to Karachi," KE said in a statement.

It added that its network is safe and protected and its teams are actively monitoring the situation and enabling restoration efforts.

We thank our customers for their patience in this time, the statement read.

Power breakdown in October

Last year in October, another massive power breakdown hit Sindh and Punjab after a "fault in the country's southern transmission system", said the Ministry of Energy.

Electricity supply was suspended in various areas of Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Jamshoro, Sujawal, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Matiari, Tharparkar and Larkana.