Kashmiris have formed global alliance to push for their freedom: Dr Shah

MIRPUR (AJK): The International Kashmiri diaspora, currently functioning under various names and flags, will now advance the Kashmiri freedom struggle unitedly under one banner in a single international alliance platform.

This was disclosed by Senior Vice Chairman Kashmir Diaspora Coalition (KDC) Dr Mubeen Shah in an exclusive talk with APP at the sideline of a grand reception hosted in his honour by the Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

The world-fame Kashmiri entrepreneur, former president of the chamber of commerce and industry in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and ex-founder president of Jammu Kashmir Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry is currently living in exile in Turkiye.

He said initially, the alliance will comprise World Kashmir Awareness Forum USA, Kashmir House Istanbul, Turkey, Kashmir Civitas Canada, World Kashmir Freedom Movement, Tehreek Kashmir UK, Tehreek Kashmir EU, and Kashmir Campaign Global.

Dr Shah said KDC believes in the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and recognizes Pakistan as a natural ally and friend of Kashmir while India is a sworn enemy of Kashmiris that has been taking inimical anti-Kashmir actions. The two countries cannot be equated, he said, adding that the “need of the hour is that Kashmiri diaspora join hands together and champion the cause of Kashmir at the global level”.

Dr Shah continued that one single international alliance of various Kashmiri platforms will cooperate, coordinate and collaborate on Kashmir activities. “The coalition will operate within the laws of the lands, be that USA, UK or elsewhere. Unity of thought and action in our ranks and judicious use of resources by the coalition shall be ensured.”

The coalition has assigned various responsibilities to the professional teams like social media, legal cell, and youth wing with emphasis on women’s involvement, he added.

“To broaden its global working scope, the KDC will develop contacts with the UNGA, UNHRC, OIC, EU, and African Council besides building ties with think tanks, international NGOs, academic institutions, and students bodies worldwide. The coalition will always have a respectful, cordial and brotherly relationship with the All Parties Hurriyat Conference of Kashmir as an intellectual and moral guide with the ethical authority vested in them by the original political leaderships of all parties on the ground.

“We will seek their guidance and render our honest and sincere counsel to them on all matters important to our national cause. The KDC will change the Kashmir narrative in the light of what has happened in Ukraine shifting it (narrative) regarding Kashmir freedom to what it was in the 1990s regarding freedom fighters.”

Dr Shah underlined that besides Kashmiri media, the world media shall be sensitized with reports, videos, scripts, and pictures showing Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris.

Under the management of Kashmir House Istanbul, an Institute of Kashmir studies in one or more Turkish universities utilizing various languages shall be launched, he said, adding that an academic studies programme at Bachelor’s and Master’s levels in a number of universities would also be found.

He said humanitarian aid groups will also be set up to assist Kashmiri students in Turkish universities, families of Kashmiri martyrs, missing persons, prisoners, and injured ones. Kashmir House will also set up a business organization and many more economic facilities, Dr Shah added.