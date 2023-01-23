AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
IRSA releases 43,100 cusecs of water

APP Published 23 Jan, 2023 05:57am
ISLAMABAD: Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 43,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 40,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1497.50 feet and was 99.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,300 cusecs while outflow as 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1125.80 feet, which was 75.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,100 cusecs and 100 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 43,600, 25,500, 12,600 and 6,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 7,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

