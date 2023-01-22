Pakistan Railways to restore Greenline Express

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has decided to restore Greenline Express train between Islamabad to Karachi with newly imported Chinese coaches from January 27 to facilitate rail passengers. PR sources said on Saturday that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would soon inaugurate the train operation.

The train will run between Margala (Islamabad) Railway Station and Karachi with stops at Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Lahore, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rohri, Hyderabad and Drig Road and no stop at Drig Road on return.

The rack of the train will consist of AC Business, AC Parlour, AC Standard and Economy Class coaches.

Facilities of high class breakfast, lunch, dinner, hi-tea, five-star bedding, clean drinking water, infotainment screens in AC coaches, pre-arrival announcement, WiFi utility kit and special toilets for special citizens would be provided in the train.

Separate cabins for women passengers in AC and Economy Class coaches would also be allocated in the train. Booking and reservation of the train has been started.