PFA will hold expo to attract foreign investment

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority is organizing an expo “Food Expo Plus” from February 10 to 12. This was stated by Additional DG Technical Punjab Food Authority Ahad Dogar while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood, Additional DG Operations Punjab Food Authority Asif Ali Dogar and Executive Committee Members also spoke on the occasion.

Ahad Dogr said that food court, entertainment, traditional cuisine and a Best CEO Conference will also be the part of this expo. He said that the food industry, processing sector, producers, exporters and importers will set up their stalls. The international delegate and ambassador of different countries will visit the expo. The prime objective of this expo is to attract Foreign Direct Investment and food export promotion.

The DG said that Punjab Food Authority checks vehicles at entry-exit points of Lahore District. The adulteration of milk in each district is checked on a daily basis. He said that the demand for milk is high but its production is very low due to which there is a risk of adulteration.

He said that the main function of food authority is to check the quality. He said that the quality of milk cannot be maintained without feasibility.

The authority has collected door-to-door 15,000 samples in different districts last month with the help of university students. The purpose of this whole exercise was to check the usage of milk which reached to the consumer after checking. He said that the results will be shared with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry soon.

He said that we can form a working group in collaboration with the Lahore Chamber and the issues being faced by the food sector will be resolved in collaboration with the Lahore Chamber. The Punjab Food Authority wants to collaborate with the Lahore Chamber for Expo to make it successful.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry will support and play its role to make this event successful.

He said that currently, more than 150 containers of food items including ginger, onion and garlic are stuck at the ports. He said that the containers of food items, medicine and essential items should be released without any delay to avoid shortage.

Kashif Anwar said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry wants to have a good liaison with all the departments for the sake of trade, industry and the economy.

LCCI Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood said that the maximum facilitation should be provided to the business community that is backbone of the economy. He also called for a strong liaison between the business community and the government departments.

