India win toss, opt to bowl against New Zealand in 2nd ODI

AFP Published 21 Jan, 2023 01:36pm
RAIPUR: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in their bid to clinch the series in the second one-day international on Saturday.

The hosts, who lead the three-match series 1-0, remain unchanged in Raipur from their opening win.

Rohit took a while to announce his decision to field and told the presenter he “forgot” about the team call.

New Zealand kept the same team from their 12-run loss on Wednesday and skipper Tom Latham said he would have also elected to bowl had he won the toss.

Gill’s double ton helps India survive Bracewell blitz

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)

TV Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

