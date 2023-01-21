India win toss, opt to bowl against New Zealand in 2nd ODI

RAIPUR: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in their bid to clinch the series in the second one-day international on Saturday.

The hosts, who lead the three-match series 1-0, remain unchanged in Raipur from their opening win.

Rohit took a while to announce his decision to field and told the presenter he “forgot” about the team call.

New Zealand kept the same team from their 12-run loss on Wednesday and skipper Tom Latham said he would have also elected to bowl had he won the toss.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)

TV Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)