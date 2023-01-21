AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
Buddha: Thailand gifts state-of-the-art container for bone relics

Recorder Report Published 21 Jan, 2023 06:15am
ISLAMABAD: Thailand has gifted a state-of-the-art container for the bone relics of Buddha to the Taxila Museum, Foreign Office said.

This container was handed over at a ceremony in Taxila Museum attended by diplomats from the Embassy of Thailand, senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Director of Taxila Museum.

Ambassador of Thailand ChakkridKrachaiwong presented the container to the Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific) and Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch who received it on the behalf of Pakistan.

The container with the holy relics will be on permanent display in Taxila museum.

The ancient city of Taxila carries a special significance in the history of Buddhism and Pakistan’s enduring links with East Asia including Thailand.

