'No alternative' to sending heavy tanks to Ukraine: Zelensky

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday there was "no alternative" but for the West to give Ukraine heavy tanks, as Germany failed to say whether or not it would provide its much sought-after Leopards.

While welcoming promises of further weapons supplies from several western partners, Zelensky said "every day we make it more obvious that there is no alternative, that a decision about tanks must be made".