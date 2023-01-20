AVN 62.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.72%)
Negativity at PSX: KSE-100 plunges over 500 points in intra-day trading

BR Web Desk Published 20 Jan, 2023 03:33pm
Negative sentiment gripped the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed a fall of over 500 points during the trading session on Friday.

At around 3:30pm, the benchmark index had slightly recovered, but was still down 418.95 points to be hovering around the 38,412.63 level.

Across-the-board pressure was seen as index-heavy sectors including, automobiles, cement, chemical, commercial banks and oil & gas exploration companies traded in the negative.

The KSE-100 Index kicked off the session on a positive zone, but sentiments shifted in the second half of the trading session.

Market experts attributed the development to the ongoing uncertainty pertaining to the crucial International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, which remains stalled to date.

“Mutual fund redemptions are also being witnessed at the bourse, which is a major reason behind the decline. This is creating pressure on the market,” Abdullah Umer, a market analyst told Business Recorder.

“Uncertainty pertaining to the IMF programme resumption is also playing on the minds of investors,” he added.

Economic experts and markets have expressed concern over the government’s inability to resume the IMF’s ninth review, as it remains indecisive over fulfilling the lender's pre-requisites, such as additional revenue commitments, an increase in PDL and GST on petroleum products, and a hike in electricity and gas tariff.

This has created an overall sense of negativity that is being reflected in both the stock and currency markets.

