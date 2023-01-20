AVN 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.88%)
Pakistan

Blast derails train in Balochistan, at least 8 injured

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2023 03:11pm
QUETTA: At least eight people were injured when a bomb blast derailed a passenger train in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan on Friday, a local official said.

“Jaffar Express came under bomb attack in Peshi area of Bolan district, eight people were injured and eight bogies derailed, including locomotive,” Deputy Commissioner Bolan Agha Samiullah told Reuters.

Five soldiers martyred in IED blast in Balochistan’s Kahan: ISPR

He said a rescue team was facing difficulties as the site was in a mountainous area.

Blast derails train in Balochistan, at least 8 injured

