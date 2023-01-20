Blast derails train in Balochistan, at least 8 injured

QUETTA: At least eight people were injured when a bomb blast derailed a passenger train in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan on Friday, a local official said.

“Jaffar Express came under bomb attack in Peshi area of Bolan district, eight people were injured and eight bogies derailed, including locomotive,” Deputy Commissioner Bolan Agha Samiullah told Reuters.

He said a rescue team was facing difficulties as the site was in a mountainous area.