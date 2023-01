JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures were set for a weekly gain, even as prices fell on Friday, weighed down by profit-taking ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 19 ringgit, or 0.49%, to 3,870 ringgit ($902.10) a tonne in early trade.

Palm firms for second session on rival oils strength

The contract has risen about 0.9% so far this week.

