AVN 64.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.63%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.97%)
DGKC 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.63%)
EPCL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
FCCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
FFL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 59.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KAPCO 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
MLCF 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
NETSOL 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.39%)
PAEL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
PPL 75.31 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (2.05%)
PRL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.17%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.1%)
TRG 102.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.92%)
UNITY 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,843 Increased By 3.8 (0.1%)
BR30 13,649 Increased By 51.6 (0.38%)
KSE100 38,848 Increased By 16.5 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,414 Increased By 13.9 (0.1%)
Gold set for fifth straight weekly rise on Fed slowdown bets

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2023 10:30am
Gold prices held steady on Friday but were on track for a fifth consecutive weekly gain, as a weaker dollar and hopes of slower US interest rate hikes boosted the safe-haven bullion’s appeal.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,930.04 per ounce, as of 0308 GMT and was up 0.5% for the week.

On Thursday, prices hit $1,935.20, the highest since April 2022.

US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,931.50.

The US Federal Reserve will end its tightening cycle after a 25-basis-point hike at each of its next two policy meetings and then likely hold interest rates steady for at least the rest of the year, according to a Reuters poll.

“It is possible for gold to hit $2,000 this year, but for that we need to see a down shift in hawkish tone from the Fed to confirm current market rate hike expectations,” said IG Market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said on Thursday that the Fed would probably need to raise rates to “just above” 5%, while Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said there was evidence in favour of a “soft landing” for the US economy.

With lower rates translating into lesser returns on interest-bearing assets like government bonds, investors may prefer zero-yield gold.

Gold slips as dollar gains momentum

“There are signals that show that the US is probably heading to a recession, this will favour gold as it is historically supportive for gold,” said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.

Data on Wednesday showed US retail sales dropped by the most in a year, putting the overall economy on a weaker growth path heading into 2023.

The dollar index was headed for a second consecutive weekly drop, making bullion cheaper for overseas buyers. Spot silver gained 0.5% to $23.94.

Platinum fell 0.1% to $1,032.25, palladium lost 0.3% to $1,748.28.

Both metals headed for a second straight week of declines.

