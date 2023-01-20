BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from January 19, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $258 mn, now stand at $4.6bn
- Will challenge appointment of caretaker CM by CEC in Supreme Court: Elahi
- Treasury dept’s officials to visit next week: US decides to lend PDM govt a helping hand
- Tarin sees negative GDP growth in LSM, agri, other sectors
- Pakistan’s REER index falls further to 96.2 in December
- ECP decides to notify Imran Khan’s victory on 7 National Assembly seats
- World Bank Pakistan chief refutes reports indicating delay in loans' approval
- We want to see Pakistan in economically sustainable position: US State Dept
- PM and Russian minister discuss oil and gas
- Pakistan calls on Iran to investigate cross-border Panjgur terrorist attack
- 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities
- KSA in talks with World Bank, others to be ‘more creative’ in supporting Pakistan: Saudi minister
- 22nd consecutive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar
- Dar’s upcoming Qatar visit likely to improve energy situation
- Exports should be enhanced to $100bn per annum: govt
- KSE-100 closes nearly flat in volatile session
- PPP wants to work with JI for betterment of Karachi: Ghani
- SBP may hike rates by another 100bps to tame inflation
