BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $258 mn, now stand at $4.6bn

Read here for details.

Will challenge appointment of caretaker CM by CEC in Supreme Court: Elahi

Read here for details.

Treasury dept’s officials to visit next week: US decides to lend PDM govt a helping hand

Read here for details.

Tarin sees negative GDP growth in LSM, agri, other sectors

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s REER index falls further to 96.2 in December

Read here for details.

ECP decides to notify Imran Khan’s victory on 7 National Assembly seats

Read here for detail.

World Bank Pakistan chief refutes reports indicating delay in loans' approval

Read here for details.

We want to see Pakistan in economically sustainable position: US State Dept

Read here for details.

PM and Russian minister discuss oil and gas

Read here for details.

Pakistan calls on Iran to investigate cross-border Panjgur terrorist attack

Read here for details.

5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities

Read here for details.

KSA in talks with World Bank, others to be ‘more creative’ in supporting Pakistan: Saudi minister

Read here for details.

22nd consecutive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Read here for details.

Dar’s upcoming Qatar visit likely to improve energy situation

Read here for details.

Exports should be enhanced to $100bn per annum: govt

Read here for details.

KSE-100 closes nearly flat in volatile session

Read here for details.

PPP wants to work with JI for betterment of Karachi: Ghani

Read here for details.

SBP may hike rates by another 100bps to tame inflation

Read here for details.