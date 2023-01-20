Elahi rejects CEC’s nominee

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi said on Thursday that they would not allow the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister of Chief Election Commission to work.

Talking to media on Thursday after inaugurating the Hurmat-e-Quran Portal, Elahi maintained that they are aware of the intention of Election Commission which is registering cases against Imran Khan on daily basis.

Responding to a query, he said PML-N confidant in three names proposed by them for caretaker Punjab CM. “We would not allow the interim CM of Chief Election Commissioner to work and also move the Supreme Court against his nominee.” Elahi said they believe in public service for the welfare of people.

Parvez Elahi said the Punjab government has decided to launch Hurmat-e-Quran Portal to stop any malicious attempt to desecrate the Holy Quran.

The Hurmat-e-Quran portal will be the first artificial intelligence system that will immediately alert the Quran Board and other institutions on any malicious attempt to desecrate the Holy Quran, he said.

“Objectionable content on the internet and social media will be identified through the portal and it will also block such websites.” He said the government will also be able to take legal action against the culprits with the help of Hurmat-e-Quran portal, which will also assist the publishers in registration and monitoring.

