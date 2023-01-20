AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
BAFL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.78%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
EPCL 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
FCCL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
KAPCO 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.19%)
MLCF 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.3%)
NETSOL 81.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.6%)
OGDC 79.44 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.98%)
PAEL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5.6%)
PRL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.21%)
TELE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TRG 102.40 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.2%)
UNITY 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,839 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 13,597 Increased By 206.9 (1.54%)
KSE100 38,832 Increased By 40.5 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,400 Increased By 51.7 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nepra holds interactive session on facilitation of power projects

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 20 Jan, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), on Thursday, held an interactive session with stakeholders on the facilitation of small and large-scale power projects in the country, especially in Balochistan.

Presided over by Mathar Niaz Rana, Member (Tariff and Finance) Balochistan, different options were discussed to install solar projects in Balochistan and the obstacles being faced by the investors and the provincial government.

Starting the meeting, the member Balochistan said that the regulator wants to promote cheap power generation in the country, especially in Balochistan, which has a lot of potential for solar energy.

Rana, who hails from Balochistan and has also served as chief secretary in the province, was of the view that solar power generation can help reduce poverty in the province.

“Nepra wants to remove hurdles in the promotion of solar system. Large-scale solar generation can be started in Balochistan,” he added.

Investors who participated in the meeting were of the view that there is a need for a change in the attitude of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) toward the importation of solar energy-related equipment. They requested the Nepra to play its role in the promotion of solar energy.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank want to convert tube wells in Balochistan to solar.

One of the investors said that the government can save billions of dollars by replacing fuel-based generation with solar projects.

During the meeting, it was stated that the conversion of agriculture tube wells in Balochistan can save billions of rupees of subsidy being extended by the government. Experts said the promotion of solarisation will be a game changer in Balochistan.

Rana said the Nepra will continue to guide investors who are interested to invest in solar projects.

He further stated that the regulator will not allow changes in the net metering mechanism as it wants the promotion of solarisation in the country, adding that the authority will release the IGCEP determination very soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

World Bank ADB nepra SBP power projects

Comments

1000 characters

Nepra holds interactive session on facilitation of power projects

MoS Aisha terms ‘structural reforms’ need of the hour

PM and Russian minister discuss oil and gas

Exports should be enhanced to $100bn per annum: govt

Dar’s upcoming Qatar visit likely to improve energy situation

SBP may hike rates by another 100bps to tame inflation

World Bank rejects media reports

Tarin sees negative GDP growth in LSM, agri, other sectors

Textile group: H1FY23 exports decline 7.07pc to $8.72bn YoY

CPPA-G seeks FCA of Rs2.20/unit for Dec 2022

Technical consultations: Pakistan-Russia draft protocol being signed today

Read more stories