KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (January 19, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-3 Clarice Disc Soya Alpine Marine
Bean Oil Services 16-01-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
B-9/B-8 Independent Disc Riazeda 17-01-2023
Spirit Container (Pvt) Ltd
B-10/B-11 Star Disc Soya Eastwind Shipping
Piera Bean Seeds Company Ltd 10-01-2023
B-11/B-12 Caravos Disc WaterLlink Pakistan
Liberty Wheat (Pvt) Ltd 10-01-2023
B-13/B-14 Shun Disc General Legend Shipping &
Fu Xing Cargo Logistics 18-01-2023
B-15/B-14 Protector Load Sirius Logisiti 14-01-2023
St. George Clinkers Pakistan
B-16/B-17 Chrysanthi S Disc Soya Eastwind Shipping
Bean Seeds Company Ltd 05-01-2023
Nmb-1 Taef Load N.S 10-01-2023
Rice Shipping Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20 Anna.. Disc General Associated Liner
Cargo Agencies (Pvt) 18-01-2023
B-21 Arman Load Tradelink 18-01-2023
Rice International
B-25 Bbc Load General Project 18-01-2023
Direction Cargo Shipping
B-26/B-27 Msc Disc Load Msc Agency Pakistan
Michigan VII Container (Pvt) Ltd 18-01-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3/Sapt-2 Kyoto Disc Load Hapag-Lloyd 18-01-2023
Express Container Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Sapt-4 Oocl Disc Load Cosco Shiping 18-01-2023
Atlanta Container Line Pak Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Kyoto Express 19-01-2023 Disc Load Hapag-Lloyd
Container Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Anna 19-01-2023 Disc General Associated Liner
Cargo Agencies (Pvt)
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Northern 19-01-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Jamboree Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
X-Press 19-01-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Bardsey Shipping Agency
Pakistan
X-Press 19-01-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Anglesey Shipping
Agency Pakistan
Alamo 19-01-2023 D/7500 Dap Bulk Shipping
Agencies Pvt Ltd
Osaka 20-01-2023 D/L Container Oceansea
Shipping Pvt Ltd
Gfs Prestige 20-01-2023 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping
Company Ltd
Hyundai 20-01-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Bangkok Agencies (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Tss Shams 19-01-2023 Container Ship -
Henrika 19-01-2023 Container Ship -
Gulf Barakah 19-01-2023 Container Ship -
M.T.Mardan 19-01-2023 Tanker -
SG Pegasus 19-01-2023 Tanker -
Athina
Carras 19-01-2023 Canola -
Tarlan 19-01-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Poavosa Chick Asia Jan. 18, 2023
Wisdom Peas Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT CL Soya Ocean Jan. 16, 2023
Dayang He bean Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Chem Palm Alpine Jan. 17, 2023
Sinyoo oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Chola Wheat Ocean Jan. 18, 2023
Treasure Services
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Victorious Rice East Wind Jan. 19, 2023
Irenes Ray Containers G.A.C -do-
Xpress
Bardsey Containers Xpress Feeder -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Al-Salam II Gas oil Trans Marine Jan. 17, 2023
CMA CGM
Cendrillon Containers CMA CGM -do-
N-Orhan LPG Merchant Marine -do-
MSC
Madhu-B Containers MSC Pak -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
CMA
CGM Orfeo Containers CMA CGM Jan. 19, 2023
MSC Pat
Naree-III Containers MSC Pak -do-
Elpida GR Rice Ocean Service -do-
Neutron
Sound Gas oil Alpine Waiting for berth
Zeng Hai Palm oil Alpine -
Silver Joan Palm oil Alpine -
T-Sirius Palm oil Alpine -
Songa Kari Palm oil Alpine -
Maha Laxmi Palm oil Alpine -
Sea Crystal Palm oil Asia Marine -
Greener VI Palm oil Alpine -
Ami Palm oil Alpine -
Chemroad
Dita Palm oil Alpine -
Mega
Benefit Canola -
Star
Jeannette Canola -
Sea Power-I Wheat Posidon -
Ifestos Canola Alpine -
Nord Tiger Steel Coil Universal -
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments