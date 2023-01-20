Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (January 19, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-3 Clarice Disc Soya Alpine Marine Bean Oil Services 16-01-2023 (Pvt) Ltd B-9/B-8 Independent Disc Riazeda 17-01-2023 Spirit Container (Pvt) Ltd B-10/B-11 Star Disc Soya Eastwind Shipping Piera Bean Seeds Company Ltd 10-01-2023 B-11/B-12 Caravos Disc WaterLlink Pakistan Liberty Wheat (Pvt) Ltd 10-01-2023 B-13/B-14 Shun Disc General Legend Shipping & Fu Xing Cargo Logistics 18-01-2023 B-15/B-14 Protector Load Sirius Logisiti 14-01-2023 St. George Clinkers Pakistan B-16/B-17 Chrysanthi S Disc Soya Eastwind Shipping Bean Seeds Company Ltd 05-01-2023 Nmb-1 Taef Load N.S 10-01-2023 Rice Shipping Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Anna.. Disc General Associated Liner Cargo Agencies (Pvt) 18-01-2023 B-21 Arman Load Tradelink 18-01-2023 Rice International B-25 Bbc Load General Project 18-01-2023 Direction Cargo Shipping B-26/B-27 Msc Disc Load Msc Agency Pakistan Michigan VII Container (Pvt) Ltd 18-01-2023 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3/Sapt-2 Kyoto Disc Load Hapag-Lloyd 18-01-2023 Express Container Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Sapt-4 Oocl Disc Load Cosco Shiping 18-01-2023 Atlanta Container Line Pak Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Kyoto Express 19-01-2023 Disc Load Hapag-Lloyd Container Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Anna 19-01-2023 Disc General Associated Liner Cargo Agencies (Pvt) ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Northern 19-01-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Jamboree Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd X-Press 19-01-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Bardsey Shipping Agency Pakistan X-Press 19-01-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Anglesey Shipping Agency Pakistan Alamo 19-01-2023 D/7500 Dap Bulk Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd Osaka 20-01-2023 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping Pvt Ltd Gfs Prestige 20-01-2023 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping Company Ltd Hyundai 20-01-2023 D/L Container United Marine Bangkok Agencies (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Tss Shams 19-01-2023 Container Ship - Henrika 19-01-2023 Container Ship - Gulf Barakah 19-01-2023 Container Ship - M.T.Mardan 19-01-2023 Tanker - SG Pegasus 19-01-2023 Tanker - Athina Carras 19-01-2023 Canola - Tarlan 19-01-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Poavosa Chick Asia Jan. 18, 2023 Wisdom Peas Marine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT CL Soya Ocean Jan. 16, 2023 Dayang He bean Services ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Chem Palm Alpine Jan. 17, 2023 Sinyoo oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Chola Wheat Ocean Jan. 18, 2023 Treasure Services ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Victorious Rice East Wind Jan. 19, 2023 Irenes Ray Containers G.A.C -do- Xpress Bardsey Containers Xpress Feeder -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Al-Salam II Gas oil Trans Marine Jan. 17, 2023 CMA CGM Cendrillon Containers CMA CGM -do- N-Orhan LPG Merchant Marine -do- MSC Madhu-B Containers MSC Pak -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= CMA CGM Orfeo Containers CMA CGM Jan. 19, 2023 MSC Pat Naree-III Containers MSC Pak -do- Elpida GR Rice Ocean Service -do- Neutron Sound Gas oil Alpine Waiting for berth Zeng Hai Palm oil Alpine - Silver Joan Palm oil Alpine - T-Sirius Palm oil Alpine - Songa Kari Palm oil Alpine - Maha Laxmi Palm oil Alpine - Sea Crystal Palm oil Asia Marine - Greener VI Palm oil Alpine - Ami Palm oil Alpine - Chemroad Dita Palm oil Alpine - Mega Benefit Canola - Star Jeannette Canola - Sea Power-I Wheat Posidon - Ifestos Canola Alpine - Nord Tiger Steel Coil Universal - =============================================================================

