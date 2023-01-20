AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
BAFL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.78%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
EPCL 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
FCCL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
KAPCO 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.19%)
MLCF 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.3%)
NETSOL 81.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.6%)
OGDC 79.44 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.98%)
PAEL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5.6%)
PRL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.21%)
TELE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TRG 102.40 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.2%)
UNITY 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,839 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 13,597 Increased By 206.9 (1.54%)
KSE100 38,832 Increased By 40.5 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,400 Increased By 51.7 (0.36%)
Recorder Report Published 20 Jan, 2023
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (January 19, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-3              Clarice        Disc Soya      Alpine Marine
                                 Bean Oil       Services           16-01-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-9/B-8           Independent    Disc           Riazeda            17-01-2023
                  Spirit         Container      (Pvt) Ltd
B-10/B-11         Star           Disc Soya      Eastwind Shipping
                  Piera          Bean Seeds     Company Ltd        10-01-2023
B-11/B-12         Caravos        Disc           WaterLlink Pakistan
                  Liberty        Wheat          (Pvt) Ltd          10-01-2023
B-13/B-14         Shun           Disc General   Legend Shipping &
                  Fu Xing        Cargo          Logistics          18-01-2023
B-15/B-14         Protector      Load           Sirius Logisiti    14-01-2023
                  St. George     Clinkers       Pakistan
B-16/B-17         Chrysanthi S   Disc Soya      Eastwind Shipping
                                 Bean Seeds     Company Ltd        05-01-2023
Nmb-1             Taef           Load           N.S                10-01-2023
                                 Rice           Shipping Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Anna..         Disc General   Associated Liner
                                 Cargo          Agencies (Pvt)     18-01-2023
B-21              Arman          Load           Tradelink          18-01-2023
                                 Rice           International
B-25              Bbc            Load General   Project            18-01-2023
                  Direction      Cargo          Shipping
B-26/B-27         Msc            Disc Load      Msc Agency Pakistan
                  Michigan VII    Container     (Pvt) Ltd          18-01-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3/Sapt-2     Kyoto          Disc Load      Hapag-Lloyd        18-01-2023
                  Express        Container      Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Sapt-4            Oocl           Disc Load      Cosco Shiping      18-01-2023
                  Atlanta        Container      Line Pak Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Kyoto Express     19-01-2023     Disc Load                        Hapag-Lloyd
                                 Container                 Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Anna              19-01-2023     Disc General                Associated Liner
                                 Cargo                         Agencies (Pvt)
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Northern          19-01-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
Jamboree                                                   Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
X-Press           19-01-2023     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
 Bardsey                                                      Shipping Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
X-Press           19-01-2023     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Anglesey                                                             Shipping
                                                              Agency Pakistan
Alamo             19-01-2023     D/7500 Dap                     Bulk Shipping
                                                             Agencies Pvt Ltd
Osaka             20-01-2023     D/L Container                       Oceansea
                                                             Shipping Pvt Ltd
Gfs Prestige      20-01-2023     D/L Container              Eastwind Shipping
                                                                  Company Ltd
Hyundai           20-01-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
Bangkok                                                    Agencies (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Tss Shams         19-01-2023     Container Ship                             -
Henrika           19-01-2023     Container Ship                             -
Gulf Barakah      19-01-2023     Container Ship                             -
M.T.Mardan        19-01-2023     Tanker                                     -
SG Pegasus        19-01-2023     Tanker                                     -
Athina
Carras            19-01-2023     Canola                                     -
Tarlan            19-01-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Poavosa        Chick          Asia            Jan. 18, 2023
                  Wisdom         Peas           Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              CL             Soya           Ocean           Jan. 16, 2023
                  Dayang He      bean           Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Chem           Palm           Alpine          Jan. 17, 2023
                  Sinyoo         oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Chola          Wheat          Ocean           Jan. 18, 2023
                  Treasure                      Services
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Victorious        Rice           East Wind                      Jan. 19, 2023
Irenes Ray        Containers     G.A.C                                   -do-
Xpress
Bardsey           Containers     Xpress Feeder                           -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Al-Salam II       Gas oil        Trans Marine                   Jan. 17, 2023
CMA CGM
Cendrillon        Containers     CMA CGM                                 -do-
N-Orhan           LPG            Merchant Marine                         -do-
MSC
Madhu-B           Containers     MSC Pak                                 -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
CMA
 CGM Orfeo        Containers     CMA CGM                        Jan. 19, 2023
MSC Pat
Naree-III         Containers     MSC Pak                                 -do-
Elpida GR         Rice           Ocean Service                           -do-
Neutron
Sound             Gas oil        Alpine                     Waiting for berth
Zeng Hai          Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Silver Joan       Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
T-Sirius          Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Songa Kari        Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Maha Laxmi        Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Sea Crystal       Palm oil       Asia Marine                                -
Greener VI        Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Ami               Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Chemroad
Dita              Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Mega
Benefit           Canola                                                    -
Star
Jeannette         Canola                                                    -
Sea Power-I       Wheat          Posidon                                    -
Ifestos           Canola         Alpine                                     -
Nord Tiger        Steel Coil     Universal                                  -
=============================================================================

