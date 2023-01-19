AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
BAFL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.78%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
EPCL 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
FCCL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
KAPCO 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.19%)
MLCF 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.3%)
NETSOL 81.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.6%)
OGDC 79.44 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.98%)
PAEL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5.6%)
PRL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.21%)
TELE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TRG 102.40 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.2%)
UNITY 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,839 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 13,597 Increased By 206.9 (1.54%)
KSE100 38,832 Increased By 40.5 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,400 Increased By 51.7 (0.36%)
Indian shares end lower as consumer, metals decline

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2023 04:28pm
BENGALURU: Consumer and metal stocks dragged Indian shares lower on Thursday after two straight sessions of gains, as weak U.S. economic data stoked recession fears in global markets.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.32% at 18,107.85 at close, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.31% to 60,858.43.

“The crucial issue influencing equity markets globally is whether the U.S. will succeed in containing inflation without falling into a recession,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

“When data indicates a possible recession, U.S. markets go down and all other markets are impacted.”

U.S. data showed retail sales fell the most in a year in December, while manufacturing output recorded its biggest drop in nearly two years.

Further dampening sentiment for risky assets, Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday signalled they will push on with more interest rate hikes, even as inflation shows signs of having peaked and economic activity is slowing.

Indian shares rise; FIIs turn net buyers

In domestic trading, most of the 13 Nifty sectoral indexes closed in the negative territory, with fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and metal among the worst decliners, falling 0.86% and 0.56% respectively.

“Metals have benefited on hopes of demand recovery from China, the re-opening of its borders, and now we are seeing some profit booking in the sector,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research (retail) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd closed 1.36% lower ahead of its third-quarter earnings results and weighed the most on the FMCG index which fell 0.86%. Investors will look for commentary on the impact of inflation on demand.

Asian Paints Ltd finished 2.69% down and was among the top losers on the Nifty 50 after it reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on soft demand.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

