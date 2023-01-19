Pakistan calls on Iran to investigate cross-border Panjgur terrorist attack

Pakistan has called on Iran to ensure a thorough investigation into the cross-border terrorist attack that took place in the Panjgur district of Balochistan earlier this week.

On Wednesday, four Pakistani soldiers were martyred after terrorists launched a cross-border attack from Iran on troops stationed in Chukab Sector, Balochistan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that terrorists used Iranian soil to target a convoy of security forces patrolling along the border in Chukab Sector, District Panjgur.

Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in cross-border firing from Iran: ISPR

During a weekly news briefing today, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan expects Iran to ensure that its territory is not used for cross-border attacks in Islamabad.

"Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We strongly commit that our territory will not be used for undertaking cross-border attacks in Iran and we expect the same from Iran," the FO spokesperson said.

FM Bilawal to visit Uzbekistan

The FO has also announced that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake an official visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan on January 25 to attend the 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

Bilawal to attend SCO-CFM meeting in Tashkent

The FM will address the moot and hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the event, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.

While responding to a question, Baloch said that Islamabad has always desired cooperative relationship with all its neighbors including India.

"We have consistently advocated for constructive engagement to resolve all outstanding issues including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

However, she added, India's unabated hostility and retrogressive actions have "vitiated the environment and impeded the process of peace and cooperation".

The spokesperson said that the onus remains on India to create an enabling environment for meaningful and result oriented dialogue.

Negotiations with India not possible until reversal of ‘illegal action’ in IIOJK: PMO

"The reversal of India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019 in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is of critical importance.

"Pakistan will also appreciate if the international community especially friendly countries would convince India to take such steps."