AVN 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.68%)
BAFL 28.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.94%)
DFML 13.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.66%)
EPCL 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.6%)
FCCL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.13%)
FFL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
GGL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HUBC 59.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
KAPCO 27.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.04%)
KEL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.81%)
LOTCHEM 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
MLCF 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
NETSOL 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.77%)
OGDC 78.85 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.21%)
PAEL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
PPL 72.60 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.49%)
PRL 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.02%)
TELE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
TPLP 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
TRG 102.05 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (2.85%)
UNITY 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,855 Increased By 13.9 (0.36%)
BR30 13,568 Increased By 177.4 (1.32%)
KSE100 38,977 Increased By 185.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 14,459 Increased By 111.2 (0.78%)
Gold edges higher as investors weigh Fed slowdown chances

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2023 09:47am
Gold prices inched higher on Thursday as investors weighed the chances of the US Federal Reserve slowing its pace of interest rate hikes, while a firmer dollar capped bullion’s gains. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,906.01 per ounce, as of 0252 GMT.

US gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,906.00.

Few Fed officials signalled on Wednesday that they would push on with more interest rate hikes, while Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said they supported a slower pace of tightening. Traders are mostly pricing in a 25-basis point rate hike at the Fed’s Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting.

Last year, the US central bank slowed its pace of hikes to 50 bps in December after four straight 75-bp increases.

Markets still see a 25-bp hike in February and rate cuts from September, and gold is enjoying the perceived less hawkish Fed, said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index. Lower interest rates tend to boost bullion’s appeal as they decrease the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Limiting gold’s gains, the dollar index climbed 0.1%. A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.

“If gold can hold above $1,895, then prices will hold within the $1,900–$1,920 range, whereas a break below $1,895 signals a retracement against its bullish trend, ahead of a break above $1,930,” Simpson said.

Data on Wednesday showed US producer prices fell more than expected in December, offering more evidence that inflation was receding, while retail sales fell by the most in a year, putting consumer spending and the overall economy on a weaker growth path heading into 2023.

Gold slips as dollar gains momentum

The weekly US jobless claim data due at 1330 GMT is on investors’ radar.

Spot silver lost 0.2% to $23.38 per ounce, platinum was flat at $1,038.38, and palladium fell 0.1% to $1,716.13.

