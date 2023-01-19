AVN 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.68%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 18, 2023
Published January 19, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Governor Ghulam Ali dissolves Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

Read here for details.

  • Tension grips Karachi as PPP, PTI activists clash

Read here for details.

  • EFG Hermes pursuing exit from Pakistan, JS Global Capital expresses acquisition interest

Read here for details.

  • 4 terrorists killed in operation in Balochistan: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Current account deficit recorded at $0.4 billion in Dec 2022: SBP

Read here for details.

  • Karachi LG polls: Imran says PPP has no commitment to free and fair elections

Read here for details.

  • UAE has rolled over $2bn loan: SBP governor

Read here for details.

  • If JI wants to appoint mayor in Karachi, it should hold talks with PPP: Saeed Ghani

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 jumps 1.2% as SBP chief’s remarks improve sentiment

Read here for details.

  • World Bank delays approval of $1.1bn loans for Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Food inflation highest in South Asia after Sri Lanka: World Bank

Read here for details.

  • 21st successive fall: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • ‘Gwadar plants on Thar coal’: Two Chinese loans to be confirmed soon

Read here for details.

  • Govt approves appointment of Ashraf Wathra as NBP board chairman

Read here for details.

  • Trade teams talk business; it’s no Russian roulette

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

