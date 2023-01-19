Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 18, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Mardan Oil Ship Corpt 16-01-2023 Disc Soya Alpine Marine Op-3 Clarice Bean Oil Services (Pvt) 16-01-2023 Disc Alpine Chemical Marine B-1 SG Disc Services Pegasus Canola (Pvt) Ltd 16-01-2023 B-4/B-5 Athina Disc Load Ocean Services Carras Container Pvt. Ltd 02-01-2023 B-6/B-7 Tss Disc Eastwind Shams Container Shipping Company Ltd 16-01-2023 B-9/B-8 Independent Disc Soya Riazeda 17-01-2023 Spirit Bean Seeds (Pvt) Ltd B-10/B-11 Star Disc Eastwind Shipping Piera Wheat Company Ltd 10-01-2023 B-11/B-12 Caravos Disc General WaterLlink Liberty Cargo Pakistan 10-01-2023 (Pvt) Ltd B-13/B-14 Shun Disc General Legend Shipping & Fu Xing Cargo Logistics 18-01-2023 B-14/B-13 De Xin Load Clinkers Legend Shipping & Sheng Xiang Disc Soya Logistics 16-01-2023 Bean Seeds B-15/B-14 Protector Load Rice Sirius 14-01-2023 St. George Logisitics Pakistan B-16/B-17 Chrysanthi S Load Eastwind Shipping Wheat Straw Company Ltd 05-01-2023 Nmb-1 Taef Disc Load N.S 10-01-2023 Container Shipping Line Nmb-2 Makran Disc Load N.S. Shipping 02-01-2023 Container Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-26/B-27 Msc Disc Load Msc Agency 18-01-2023 Michigan VII Container Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd B-28/B-29 Gulf Disc Load Universal 17-01-2023 Barakah Container Shipping (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2 Delos Wave Disc Load Forbes Shipping 17-01-2023 Container Com Pvt Ltd Sapt-4 Henrika Allied Logistic 17-01-2023 (Smc-Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Tss Shams 18-01-2023 Disc. Load Eastwind Container Shipping Disc. Crude Oil Company Ltd Gulf 19-01-2023 Universal Shipping Barakah (Pvt) Ltd M.T. 19-01-2023 L/3500 Ethanol Pakistan National Mardan Ship Corpt ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals D/L Container ============================================================================= Chem Ranger 18-01-2023 D/L Container Alpine Marine Services (Pvt) Ltd Kyoto Express 18-01-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Oocl Atlanta 18-01-2023 Cosco Shiping Line Pak Pvt Ltd X-Press 18-01-2023 D/285 Project X-Press Feeders Bardsey Cargo Shipping Agency Pakistan Anna.. 18-01-2023 D/25341 General Associated Liner Cargo D/L Container Agencies (Pvt) Ltd Mandarin Dalian 18-01-2023 Seahawks (Pvt) Ltd Northern 19-01-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Jamboree Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd D/L Container Agency Pakistan Services (Pvt) Ltd X-Press 19-01-2023 L/1650 Rice X-Press Feeders Anglesey Shipping Gulf 17-01-2023 D/16796 General Universal Shipping Barakah Cargo (Pvt) Ltd Arman 10 17-01-2023 D/L Container Tradelink International Shun 17-01-2023 D/L Container Legend Shipping Fu Xing &Logistics Pvt MSC 18-01-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Michigan VII Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd. Kyoto 18-01-2023 D/285 Project Hapag-Lloyd Express Cargo Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Oocl 18-01-2023 Cosco Shiping Atlanta Line Pak Pvt Ltd Anna.. 18-01-2023 Associated Liner Agencies (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Safeen Prize 18-01-2023 Container Ship - Berlin Express 18-01-2023 Container Ship - Abu Al Abyad 18-01-2023 Cement - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Cement Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Haj Rice Asia Jan. 14, 2023 Mohammad Marine MW-2 Victorious Coal East Jan. 15, 2023 Wind ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT CL Palm Ocean Jan. 16, 2023 Dayang He oil Services ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Chem Containers Alpine Jan. 17, 2023 Sinyoo ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Containers CMA Jan. 17, 2023 Hartford CGM QICT Xpress Containers Xpress Jan. 17, 2023 Bardsey Feeder ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Mogas MSC Jan. 17, 2023 Madhu-B Pak ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Bai Lu Alpine Trans Jan. 17, 2023 Zuo Marine ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Ifestos Canola Merchant Jan. 18, 2023 Marine N-Orhan LPG G.S.A -do- LNG Trans Marine ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departure ============================================================================= Al- Gharrafa Mogas East Wind Jan. 18, 2023 Bai Lu Zuo Rice CMA CGM -do- Victorious Containers -do- Maersk Hartford Containers G.A.C -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Irenes Ray Chick Peas Alpine Jan. 18, 2023 Poavosa Wisdom Wheat Alpine -do- Chola Treasure Gas oil Alpine -do- Neutron Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berth Silver Joan Palm oil Alpine - T-Sirius Palm oil Asia Marine - Songa Kari Palm oil Alpine - Maha Laxmi Palm oil Alpine - Sea Crystal Palm oil Alpine - Zeng Hai Palm oil Alpine Greener VI Palm oil - Ami Palm oil - Chemroad Dita Canola Ocean Service - Mega Benefit Canola Posidon - Star Jeannette Rice - Elpida GR Wheat Universal - Sea Power-I Canola - Ifestos Steel Coil CMA CGM - Nord Tiger - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= CMA CGM Containers Jan. 19, 2023 Orfeo =============================================================================

