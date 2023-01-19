AVN 63.58 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (5.39%)
Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2023
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 18, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Mardan         Oil            Ship Corpt         16-01-2023
                                 Disc Soya      Alpine Marine
Op-3              Clarice        Bean Oil       Services (Pvt)     16-01-2023
                                 Disc           Alpine
                                 Chemical       Marine
B-1               SG             Disc           Services
                   Pegasus       Canola         (Pvt) Ltd          16-01-2023
B-4/B-5           Athina         Disc Load      Ocean Services
                  Carras         Container      Pvt. Ltd           02-01-2023
B-6/B-7           Tss            Disc           Eastwind
                  Shams          Container      Shipping
                                                Company Ltd        16-01-2023
B-9/B-8           Independent    Disc Soya      Riazeda            17-01-2023
                  Spirit         Bean Seeds     (Pvt) Ltd
B-10/B-11         Star           Disc           Eastwind Shipping
                  Piera           Wheat         Company Ltd        10-01-2023
B-11/B-12         Caravos        Disc General   WaterLlink
                  Liberty         Cargo         Pakistan           10-01-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-13/B-14         Shun           Disc General   Legend Shipping &
                  Fu Xing        Cargo          Logistics          18-01-2023
B-14/B-13         De Xin         Load Clinkers  Legend Shipping &
                  Sheng Xiang    Disc Soya      Logistics          16-01-2023
                                 Bean Seeds
B-15/B-14         Protector      Load Rice      Sirius             14-01-2023
                  St. George                    Logisitics Pakistan
B-16/B-17         Chrysanthi S   Load           Eastwind Shipping
                                 Wheat Straw    Company Ltd        05-01-2023
Nmb-1             Taef           Disc Load      N.S                10-01-2023
                                 Container      Shipping Line
Nmb-2             Makran         Disc Load      N.S. Shipping      02-01-2023
                                 Container      Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27         Msc            Disc Load      Msc Agency         18-01-2023
                  Michigan VII   Container      Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
B-28/B-29         Gulf           Disc Load      Universal          17-01-2023
                  Barakah        Container      Shipping (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2            Delos Wave     Disc Load      Forbes Shipping    17-01-2023
                                 Container      Com Pvt Ltd
Sapt-4            Henrika                       Allied Logistic    17-01-2023
                                               (Smc-Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Tss Shams         18-01-2023     Disc. Load                          Eastwind
                                 Container                           Shipping
                                 Disc. Crude Oil                  Company Ltd
Gulf              19-01-2023                               Universal Shipping
Barakah                                                             (Pvt) Ltd
M.T.              19-01-2023     L/3500 Ethanol             Pakistan National
Mardan                                                             Ship Corpt
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals                D/L Container
=============================================================================
Chem Ranger       18-01-2023     D/L Container                  Alpine Marine
                                                           Services (Pvt) Ltd
Kyoto Express     18-01-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
                                                           Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Oocl Atlanta      18-01-2023                                    Cosco Shiping
                                                             Line Pak Pvt Ltd
X-Press           18-01-2023     D/285 Project                X-Press Feeders
Bardsey                          Cargo                               Shipping
                                                              Agency Pakistan
Anna..            18-01-2023     D/25341 General             Associated Liner
                                 Cargo
                                 D/L Container             Agencies (Pvt) Ltd
Mandarin
Dalian            18-01-2023                               Seahawks (Pvt) Ltd
Northern          19-01-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
Jamboree                                                   Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
                                 D/L Container                Agency Pakistan
                                                           Services (Pvt) Ltd
X-Press           19-01-2023     L/1650 Rice                  X-Press Feeders
 Anglesey                                                            Shipping
Gulf              17-01-2023     D/16796 General           Universal Shipping
Barakah                          Cargo                              (Pvt) Ltd
Arman 10          17-01-2023     D/L Container                      Tradelink
                                                                International
Shun              17-01-2023     D/L Container                Legend Shipping
Fu Xing                                                        &Logistics Pvt
MSC               18-01-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
Michigan VII                                              Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd.
Kyoto             18-01-2023     D/285 Project                    Hapag-Lloyd
Express                           Cargo                    Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Oocl              18-01-2023                                    Cosco Shiping
Atlanta                                                      Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Anna..            18-01-2023                                 Associated Liner
                                                           Agencies (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Safeen
Prize             18-01-2023     Container Ship                             -
Berlin
Express           18-01-2023     Container Ship                             -
Abu Al
Abyad             18-01-2023     Cement                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                 Cement                                  Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Haj            Rice           Asia            Jan. 14, 2023
                  Mohammad                      Marine
MW-2              Victorious     Coal           East            Jan. 15, 2023
                                                Wind
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              CL             Palm           Ocean           Jan. 16, 2023
                  Dayang He      oil             Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Chem           Containers     Alpine          Jan. 17, 2023
                  Sinyoo
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Containers     CMA             Jan. 17, 2023
                  Hartford                       CGM
QICT              Xpress         Containers     Xpress          Jan. 17, 2023
                  Bardsey                       Feeder
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Mogas          MSC             Jan. 17, 2023
                   Madhu-B                      Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Bai Lu         Alpine         Trans           Jan. 17, 2023
                   Zuo                          Marine
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Ifestos           Canola         Merchant                       Jan. 18, 2023
                                 Marine
N-Orhan           LPG            G.S.A                                   -do-
                  LNG            Trans Marine
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departure
=============================================================================
Al-
Gharrafa          Mogas          East Wind                      Jan. 18, 2023
Bai Lu Zuo        Rice           CMA CGM                                 -do-
Victorious        Containers                                             -do-
Maersk
Hartford          Containers     G.A.C                                   -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Irenes
Ray               Chick Peas     Alpine                         Jan. 18, 2023
Poavosa
 Wisdom           Wheat          Alpine                                  -do-
Chola
Treasure          Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Neutron
                  Palm oil       Alpine                     Waiting for berth
Silver Joan       Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
T-Sirius          Palm oil       Asia Marine                                -
Songa Kari        Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Maha Laxmi        Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Sea Crystal       Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Zeng Hai          Palm oil       Alpine
Greener VI        Palm oil                                                  -
Ami               Palm oil                                                  -
Chemroad
Dita              Canola         Ocean Service                              -
Mega
Benefit           Canola         Posidon                                    -
Star
Jeannette         Rice                                                      -
Elpida GR         Wheat          Universal                                  -
Sea Power-I       Canola                                                    -
Ifestos           Steel Coil     CMA CGM                                    -
Nord Tiger                                                                  -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
CMA CGM           Containers                                    Jan. 19, 2023
Orfeo
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

