KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 18, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Mardan Oil Ship Corpt 16-01-2023
Disc Soya Alpine Marine
Op-3 Clarice Bean Oil Services (Pvt) 16-01-2023
Disc Alpine
Chemical Marine
B-1 SG Disc Services
Pegasus Canola (Pvt) Ltd 16-01-2023
B-4/B-5 Athina Disc Load Ocean Services
Carras Container Pvt. Ltd 02-01-2023
B-6/B-7 Tss Disc Eastwind
Shams Container Shipping
Company Ltd 16-01-2023
B-9/B-8 Independent Disc Soya Riazeda 17-01-2023
Spirit Bean Seeds (Pvt) Ltd
B-10/B-11 Star Disc Eastwind Shipping
Piera Wheat Company Ltd 10-01-2023
B-11/B-12 Caravos Disc General WaterLlink
Liberty Cargo Pakistan 10-01-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
B-13/B-14 Shun Disc General Legend Shipping &
Fu Xing Cargo Logistics 18-01-2023
B-14/B-13 De Xin Load Clinkers Legend Shipping &
Sheng Xiang Disc Soya Logistics 16-01-2023
Bean Seeds
B-15/B-14 Protector Load Rice Sirius 14-01-2023
St. George Logisitics Pakistan
B-16/B-17 Chrysanthi S Load Eastwind Shipping
Wheat Straw Company Ltd 05-01-2023
Nmb-1 Taef Disc Load N.S 10-01-2023
Container Shipping Line
Nmb-2 Makran Disc Load N.S. Shipping 02-01-2023
Container Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27 Msc Disc Load Msc Agency 18-01-2023
Michigan VII Container Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
B-28/B-29 Gulf Disc Load Universal 17-01-2023
Barakah Container Shipping (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2 Delos Wave Disc Load Forbes Shipping 17-01-2023
Container Com Pvt Ltd
Sapt-4 Henrika Allied Logistic 17-01-2023
(Smc-Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Tss Shams 18-01-2023 Disc. Load Eastwind
Container Shipping
Disc. Crude Oil Company Ltd
Gulf 19-01-2023 Universal Shipping
Barakah (Pvt) Ltd
M.T. 19-01-2023 L/3500 Ethanol Pakistan National
Mardan Ship Corpt
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals D/L Container
=============================================================================
Chem Ranger 18-01-2023 D/L Container Alpine Marine
Services (Pvt) Ltd
Kyoto Express 18-01-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Oocl Atlanta 18-01-2023 Cosco Shiping
Line Pak Pvt Ltd
X-Press 18-01-2023 D/285 Project X-Press Feeders
Bardsey Cargo Shipping
Agency Pakistan
Anna.. 18-01-2023 D/25341 General Associated Liner
Cargo
D/L Container Agencies (Pvt) Ltd
Mandarin
Dalian 18-01-2023 Seahawks (Pvt) Ltd
Northern 19-01-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Jamboree Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
D/L Container Agency Pakistan
Services (Pvt) Ltd
X-Press 19-01-2023 L/1650 Rice X-Press Feeders
Anglesey Shipping
Gulf 17-01-2023 D/16796 General Universal Shipping
Barakah Cargo (Pvt) Ltd
Arman 10 17-01-2023 D/L Container Tradelink
International
Shun 17-01-2023 D/L Container Legend Shipping
Fu Xing &Logistics Pvt
MSC 18-01-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Michigan VII Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd.
Kyoto 18-01-2023 D/285 Project Hapag-Lloyd
Express Cargo Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Oocl 18-01-2023 Cosco Shiping
Atlanta Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Anna.. 18-01-2023 Associated Liner
Agencies (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Safeen
Prize 18-01-2023 Container Ship -
Berlin
Express 18-01-2023 Container Ship -
Abu Al
Abyad 18-01-2023 Cement -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Cement Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Haj Rice Asia Jan. 14, 2023
Mohammad Marine
MW-2 Victorious Coal East Jan. 15, 2023
Wind
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT CL Palm Ocean Jan. 16, 2023
Dayang He oil Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Chem Containers Alpine Jan. 17, 2023
Sinyoo
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Containers CMA Jan. 17, 2023
Hartford CGM
QICT Xpress Containers Xpress Jan. 17, 2023
Bardsey Feeder
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Mogas MSC Jan. 17, 2023
Madhu-B Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Bai Lu Alpine Trans Jan. 17, 2023
Zuo Marine
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Ifestos Canola Merchant Jan. 18, 2023
Marine
N-Orhan LPG G.S.A -do-
LNG Trans Marine
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departure
=============================================================================
Al-
Gharrafa Mogas East Wind Jan. 18, 2023
Bai Lu Zuo Rice CMA CGM -do-
Victorious Containers -do-
Maersk
Hartford Containers G.A.C -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Irenes
Ray Chick Peas Alpine Jan. 18, 2023
Poavosa
Wisdom Wheat Alpine -do-
Chola
Treasure Gas oil Alpine -do-
Neutron
Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berth
Silver Joan Palm oil Alpine -
T-Sirius Palm oil Asia Marine -
Songa Kari Palm oil Alpine -
Maha Laxmi Palm oil Alpine -
Sea Crystal Palm oil Alpine -
Zeng Hai Palm oil Alpine
Greener VI Palm oil -
Ami Palm oil -
Chemroad
Dita Canola Ocean Service -
Mega
Benefit Canola Posidon -
Star
Jeannette Rice -
Elpida GR Wheat Universal -
Sea Power-I Canola -
Ifestos Steel Coil CMA CGM -
Nord Tiger -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
CMA CGM Containers Jan. 19, 2023
Orfeo
=============================================================================
