Jan 18, 2023
DFML (Dewan Farooque Motors Limited) 13.30 Increased By ▲ 2.31%

Dewan Motors displays BMW's electric sedan i7

Press Release Published 18 Jan, 2023 10:49pm
Dewan Motors displays its electric BMW i7 vehicle in Karachi
The next generation of BMW's first electric premium sedan i7 was displayed by Dewan Motors (Pvt.) Limited in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad on Tuesday.

"The future is electric. By introducing more EVs to Pakistan we are contributing further to saving the environment. The electric vehicle revolution is here, and we are proud to be part of it since 2016," Dewan Yousuf Farooqui, Chairman of Dewan Motors, was quoted as saying in a press release issued after the event.

"The all-new i7 Series gets a grander body look with split headlamps with optional Swarovski DRL and a unique LED-lit kidney grille. Inside, the familiar BMW driver-focused cockpit design with a 12.3-inch information cluster and 14.9-inch control display," added the press release.

"It comes with gesture control touch-sensitive on the center console, a gear selector, and the traditional iDrive controller made of crystals. Another highlight is the massive 31-inch 8K roof-mounted theatre screen and 5.5-inch touchscreens positioned on the rear door handles."

The BMW i7 is the all-electric version of the 7 Series. It will be offered in the xDrive60 variant, which packs a 101.7 kWh battery pack. It powers dual electric motors (one on each axle), producing 544 BHP and 745 Nm torque, with acceleration (0-100 km/h) in an impressive 4.7 seconds. The all-electric BMW i7 has a maximum range of 625 km on a single charge, with fast and standard charging options.

"BMW represents progressive luxury and an understanding of premium mobility heavily defined by sustainability. It opens up new business opportunities and finds timely solutions for environmental, social, and business challenges," the statement added.

Dewan Motors said it is committed to bringing more BMW premium EVs, gearing up for the future, and infrastructure continuously being created.

BMWi7

