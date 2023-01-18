AVN 63.58 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (5.39%)
BAFL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
DFML 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.31%)
DGKC 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
EPCL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
FFL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.36%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
HUBC 59.07 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.06%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.29%)
LOTCHEM 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
MLCF 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
NETSOL 80.50 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (5.27%)
OGDC 76.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.82%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
PPL 69.86 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.31%)
PRL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.72%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 36.72 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.17%)
TELE 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 96.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (4.64%)
UNITY 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.13%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
BR100 3,841 Increased By 75.8 (2.01%)
BR30 13,391 Increased By 339.4 (2.6%)
KSE100 38,791 Increased By 448.9 (1.17%)
KSE30 14,348 Increased By 267.4 (1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gill’s double-century powers India to 349-8 in first NZ ODI

AFP Published 18 Jan, 2023 06:41pm
Follow us

HYDERABAD: Indian opener Shubhman Gill hit a career-best 208 to take his team to 349 for 8 in the first one-day international against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Gill anchored the innings capably before he fell in the last over, after hitting 19 fours and nine sixes in a 149-ball marathon of an innings, achieving his first double ton.

India’s other opener – and skipper – Rohit Sharma, who won the toss and decided to bat first, fell early after scoring 34 off 38 balls.

The team’s in-form star batsman Virat Kohli fell cheaply to Mitchell Santner’s left-arm spin after scoring eight runs.

India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan scored only five runs before he fell to Lockie Ferguson’s pace in a mini middle-order collapse for the hosts.

Two cameos by Suryakumar Yadav, a 26-ball 31, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, 28 of 38 balls, stitched two crucial partnerships with Gill for India in the first game of the three-match ODI series.

Santner, who took one wicket for 56 runs in his 10 overs, and Daryl Mitchell, with two wickets for 30 runs in his five overs, were the standout bowlers for New Zealand.

Cricket New Zealand Shubhman Gill

Comments

1000 characters

Gill’s double-century powers India to 349-8 in first NZ ODI

World Bank delays approval of $1.1 billion loans for Pakistan: source

KSE-100 jumps 1.2% as SBP chief’s remarks improve sentiment

Business community comes down hard on SBP governor

21st successive fall: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Governor Ghulam Ali dissolves Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in cross-border firing from Iran: ISPR

4 terrorists killed in operation in Balochistan: ISPR

Putin says has 'no doubt' Russia will win in Ukraine

Govt approves appointment of Ashraf Wathra as NBP board chairman

China’s COVID-19 reopening set to push 2023 oil demand to new high: IEA

Read more stories