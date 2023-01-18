European shares extend winning streak on earnings boost

European shares edged higher on Wednesday, supported by a slate of upbeat corporate earnings and outlook, setting the benchmark index on track for its longest winning streak since November 2021.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.1% by 0910 GMT, extending gains for a sixth straight day on boost from rate-sensitive technology stocks and industrials.

Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International NV jumped 8% on reporting fourth-quarter revenue ahead of its forecast, citing better-than-expected supply chain conditions and higher conversion of the backlog.

Richemont rose 2% on reporting higher quarterly sales as tourists returned to Europe and Japan. Still, the luxury group missed market estimates after sales in China plunged by almost a quarter.

“For luxury, China is quite important with more hopes of rebounding activity in the first half of this year,” said Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays Investment Bank.

“The numbers are bad, but I don’t think it should come as a big surprise given how bad China was in Q4. The market is probably right to look through the kind of short-term noise because the big picture is also direction of travel is towards more reopening in China.”

British peer Burberry rose 1.3% after Chief Financial Officer Julie Brown said she is seeing “very promising” signs in China so far this month, even as the luxury group’s sales growth slowed to 1% in the quarter ended December.

Europe’s benchmark STOXX 600 index has gained nearly 7.5% in an upbeat start to the year, spurred by hopes of a rebound in China’s economy as Beijing relaxed its strict COVID-19 restrictions, easing of price pressures, fall in natural gas prices and growing expectations of a milder-than-expected recession.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV that he was convinced Europe’s largest economy would not fall into a recession, despite soaring energy and food prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In the UK, data showed British consumer price inflation fell to a three-month low of 10.5% in December, offering some comfort to the Bank of England and households.

France’s biggest-listed bank BNP Paribas gained 2% on saying it had received all the necessary regulatory approvals to complete its previously announced sale of Bank of the West to Bank of Montreal.

In other earnings-driven moves, shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com NV jumped to top the STOXX 600, up 13.6%, after Europe’s largest meals delivery company said it eked out a profit at the operating level for 2022, sooner than analysts had expected, and will remain profitable in 2023.

Swedish private-equity firm EQT fell 6.4% after missing full-year profit estimates.