KSE-100 jumps over 500 points as SBP chief’s remarks improve sentiment

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) bounced back on Wednesday and the KSE-100 Index rose over 500 points in intra-day trading after State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmad expressed optimism of a spike in foreign exchange inflows in Pakistan in coming days.

The KSE-100 Index opened on a mixed note and traded mostly flat till afternoon, after which it climbed at a steep pace.

Near close of trading, the KSE-100 Index was up 582.5 points or 1.52% at 38,924.71 points.

On Tuesday, the market plunged 1,378.54 points or 3.47% to close at the lowest level in 30 months at 38,342.21. The drop came amid economic uncertainty and depressed investor sentiment.

Index-heavy automobile, cement, banking, fertiliser and oil sectors reported massive gains on Wednesday.

Speaking to Business Recorder, Alpha Beta Core CEO Khurram Schehzad stated that the rise reflected the market’s optimism over the SBP governor’s remarks.

“Whether funds (from Saudi Arabia and UAE) are going to shore up our reserves or not in a few days, SBP governor's statement has helped stocks recover a bit today,” he said.

At an event in Karachi, Ahmad expressed optimism that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves position will improve as the country is expected to witness inflows of funds in the coming days.

“We are expecting inflows from next week onwards, which would reduce pressure on our foreign exchange reserves,” he said at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Arif Habib Limited (AHL) Head of Research Tahir Abbas told Business Recorder that the market fell nearly 2,100 points in the last three sessions (Friday to Tuesday) "therefore it had to recoup some of the losses".

“The market got support as investors cherry-picked stocks,” he said.

This is an intra-day update