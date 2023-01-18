AVN 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.22%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
BOP 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.8%)
CNERGY 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
DFML 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.31%)
DGKC 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.39%)
EPCL 41.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.7%)
FCCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.32%)
FFL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.48%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.72%)
HUBC 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.94%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KAPCO 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.57%)
MLCF 19.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.56%)
NETSOL 76.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
OGDC 75.62 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.19%)
PAEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 67.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.83%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.65%)
TELE 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.16%)
TPLP 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.23%)
TRG 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.03%)
UNITY 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,775 Increased By 9.7 (0.26%)
BR30 13,035 Decreased By -16 (-0.12%)
KSE100 38,359 Increased By 16.9 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,172 Increased By 91.6 (0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Telenor appoints Mindshare as its media agency

Sponsored Content Published January 18, 2023 Updated January 18, 2023 12:16pm
Follow us

Telenor has appointed Mindshare as its media agency, for both traditional and digital, following a competitive pitch.

Mindshare Pakistan, part of GroupM, is the largest media buying house in Pakistan and is thriving on data, digital and technology along with its conventional portfolio of business. The agency also secured gold wins for Campaign Asia’s Media and Digital Media Agency of the Year recently.

Understanding the significance of a data-driven approach, this partnership between Telenor and Mindshare is set to bring several positive changes for both parties and the telecom industry. Telenor, with its vast reach, customer base and real-time data, will benefit greatly from Mindshare’s expertise in media, digital and buying.

“We are truly honored to be appointed as Telenor’s media agency in Pakistan. This provides us with an incredible opportunity to work with one of the most robust telcos. My team and I are extremely delighted and motivated to apply the best of our thinking and capabilities to create winning momentum for Telenor. The tech-driven mindset and the agility in adapting to new challenges are few of the many reasons why the synergy between the two organizations seems promising and passionate.” said Agha Zohaib, Managing Director, Mindshare Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion Helen McRae, CEO Mindshare Asia Pacific, said, “We are delighted to be appointed as Telenor’s agency in Pakistan. Our ambition of connecting data to good growth for our clients is at the heart of our partnership with Telenor. We look forward to propelling Telenor to even greater heights.”

Telenor Mindshare

Comments

1000 characters

Telenor appoints Mindshare as its media agency

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall against US dollar

Governor Ghulam Ali dissolves Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

Q1 of July-Sept 2022-23: Nepra allows Discos to recover Rs41.938bn under QTA mechanism

EFG Hermes pursuing exit from Pakistan, JS Global Capital expresses acquisition interest

Delay in resolving pending issues: Two key investors’ groups give govt deadline

ECC approves import of ‘old’ tractors

Injured defending champion Nadal bows out of Australian Open

Bill for ‘equal salary, allowances’ introduced in NA

CPEC second phase instrumental in achieving SDGs: govt

Govt mulling hiking gas tariffs

Read more stories