AVN 60.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.53%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
BOP 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
CNERGY 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
DGKC 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.1%)
EPCL 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
FCCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.32%)
FFL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.48%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.92%)
HUBC 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.92%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KAPCO 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
MLCF 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
NETSOL 76.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
OGDC 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.03%)
PAEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 67.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2%)
PRL 12.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.65%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-5.99%)
TPLP 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.74%)
TRG 89.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-3.02%)
UNITY 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,773 Increased By 7.8 (0.21%)
BR30 13,013 Decreased By -38.4 (-0.29%)
KSE100 38,363 Increased By 20.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 14,163 Increased By 82.8 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks slip ahead of Lunar New Year holidays

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2023 11:32am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China stocks slipped in thin trading volume on Wednesday as many urban workers left ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays and with some investors booking profits on concerns of any uncertainty when markets are closed for the festival.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index slipped 0.2% by the end of the morning session and the Shanghai Composite Index was almost flat.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index both edged down 0.1%.

Other Asian shares were mixed after the Bank of Japan unanimously decided to keep its yield curve controls in place.

Millions of urban workers were on the move across China on Wednesday ahead of the expected Friday peak of its Lunar New Year mass migration, as China’s leaders looked to get its COVID-battered economy moving.

The week-long holiday officially starts on Jan. 21.

While many analysts say a return to economic normality will be gradual as the impact of COVID weakens, some see the Lunar New Year as a welcome early consumption boost.

China stocks end at 4-month high

But with so many people on the move, health experts fear a deepening of the COVID outbreak, leaving the elderly in rural villages particularly vulnerable.

Chinese investors tend to be cautious ahead of the long holidays, and some had booked profits before the markets shut.

In a bright spot, Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He told the World Economic Forum that China will support the growth of the private economy in 2023 and that it was impossible for the country to return to a planned economy.

Shares of Tencent Holdings, the world’s largest gaming company, and those of smaller rival NetEase Inc rose, after China’s video games regulator granted the first gaming licences in 2023, further easing an industry crackdown.

China stocks CSI 300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks slip ahead of Lunar New Year holidays

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall against US dollar

Governor Ghulam Ali dissolves Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

Q1 of July-Sept 2022-23: Nepra allows Discos to recover Rs41.938bn under QTA mechanism

EFG Hermes pursuing exit from Pakistan, JS Global Capital expresses acquisition interest

Delay in resolving pending issues: Two key investors’ groups give govt deadline

ECC approves import of ‘old’ tractors

Injured defending champion Nadal bows out of Australian Open

Bill for ‘equal salary, allowances’ introduced in NA

CPEC second phase instrumental in achieving SDGs: govt

Govt mulling hiking gas tariffs

Read more stories