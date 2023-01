HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks dipped at the beginning of trade Wednesday following a mixed performance on Wall Street, as a healthy rally at the start of the year stutters.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.29 percent, or 62.84 points, to 21,514.80.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.10 percent, or 3.35 points, to 3,227.59, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.14 percent, or 2.92 points, to 2,097.18.

