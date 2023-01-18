AVN 60.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.3%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
CNERGY 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
DGKC 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
FCCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
FFL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
FLYNG 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
GGL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
HUBC 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.11%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.56%)
KAPCO 26.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.43%)
LOTCHEM 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
MLCF 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
NETSOL 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
OGDC 76.47 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (3.34%)
PAEL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.67%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.65%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.56%)
TELE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.66%)
TPLP 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
TRG 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.84%)
UNITY 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,789 Increased By 24.2 (0.64%)
BR30 13,114 Increased By 62.4 (0.48%)
KSE100 38,576 Increased By 234.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 14,223 Increased By 142.4 (1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares rise; FIIs turn net buyers

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2023 10:32am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian stocks climbed in early trade on Wednesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by foreign investors turning net buyers of domestic shares after offloading funds in their longest selling streak in six months.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.14% at 18,079.40 as of 9:23 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.10% to 60,716.53.

Foreign institutional investors snapped their seventeen-day sales run, purchasing 2.11 billion rupees ($25.85 million) worth of equities on a net basis on Tuesday. They had sold shares worth 246.51 billion rupees ($3.02 billion) since Dec. 23.

Domestic valuations are not cheap after India outperformed major global benchmarks last year, and with China reopening its borders, funds are being reallocated to those markets where valuations are relatively attractive, analysts have said.

Indian shares end higher as consumer stocks shine

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index added 4.33% in 2022, while the MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe slumped 19.8%.

Sustained gains in shares, however, will be seen if foreign investors continue to allocate funds to the market.

Metal stocks in domestic trading advanced 1%, the most among other sectors. Hindalco Industries and Tata Steel rose 2% and 1.8%, respectively, to be among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 so far.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares rise; FIIs turn net buyers

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall against US dollar

Governor Ghulam Ali dissolves Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

Jul-Nov LSMI output declines 3.58pc YoY

CPEC second phase instrumental in achieving SDGs: govt

Q1 of July-Sept 2022-23: Nepra allows Discos to recover Rs41.938bn under QTA mechanism

Delay in resolving pending issues: Two key investors’ groups give govt deadline

ECC approves import of ‘old’ tractors

Govt mulling hiking gas tariffs

Bill for ‘equal salary, allowances’ introduced in NA

PML-N names Naqvi, Cheema for the post of caretaker CM

Read more stories