AVN 59.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.96%)
BAFL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
BOP 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
DFML 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
DGKC 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
EPCL 41.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.13%)
FCCL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
FFL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
FLYNG 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.04%)
HUBC 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
KAPCO 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
KEL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
MLCF 19.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
NETSOL 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
OGDC 76.10 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.84%)
PAEL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PRL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 36.16 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.58%)
TELE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.33%)
TPLP 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
TRG 89.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-3.15%)
UNITY 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,771 Increased By 5.8 (0.15%)
BR30 13,055 Increased By 3.4 (0.03%)
KSE100 38,464 Increased By 121.7 (0.32%)
KSE30 14,149 Increased By 68.5 (0.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 17, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 18 Jan, 2023 08:42am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Government has to increase gas prices: Minister of State for Petroleum

Read here for details.

  • Market bloodbath: KSE-100 plunges over 1,300 points as economic concerns mount

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan 'held back' by 'very high levels of energy subsidies': ILO

Read here for details.

  • Negotiations with India not possible until reversal of ‘illegal action’ in IIOJK: PMO

Read here for details.

  • Jul-Nov Large Scale Manufacturing sector output down 3.6% YoY

Read here for details.

  • CM Mahmood signs summary for dissolution of KP Assembly

Read here for details.

  • Parvez Elahi says no decision made on PML-Q merger with PTI

Read here for details.

  • NA speaker approves resignations of 34 PTI MNAs

Read here for details.

  • 20th straight loss: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • PML-N names Naqvi, Cheema for the post of caretaker CM

Read here for details.

  • CPEC second phase instrumental in achieving SDGs: govt

Read here for details.

  • Q1 of July-Sept 2022-23: Nepra allows Discos to recover Rs41.938bn under QTA mechanism

Read here for details.

  • Blinken to pay long-awaited China visit on February 5-6

Read here for details.

  • Steel shortage in offing: Pakistan's construction sector under threat

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Jul-Nov LSMI output declines 3.58pc YoY

CPEC second phase instrumental in achieving SDGs: govt

Q1 of July-Sept 2022-23: Nepra allows Discos to recover Rs41.938bn under QTA mechanism

Delay in resolving pending issues: Two key investors’ groups give govt deadline

ECC approves import of ‘old’ tractors

Govt mulling hiking gas tariffs

PML-N names Naqvi, Cheema for the post of caretaker CM

35 vacant NA seats: PDM decides not to contest by-elections

Bill for ‘equal salary, allowances’ introduced in NA

State revenue: FTO directs FBR to implement effective mechanism

Read more stories