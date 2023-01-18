BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Government has to increase gas prices: Minister of State for Petroleum

Read here for details.

Market bloodbath: KSE-100 plunges over 1,300 points as economic concerns mount

Read here for details.

Pakistan 'held back' by 'very high levels of energy subsidies': ILO

Read here for details.

Negotiations with India not possible until reversal of ‘illegal action’ in IIOJK: PMO

Read here for details.

Jul-Nov Large Scale Manufacturing sector output down 3.6% YoY

Read here for details.

CM Mahmood signs summary for dissolution of KP Assembly

Read here for details.

Parvez Elahi says no decision made on PML-Q merger with PTI

Read here for details.

NA speaker approves resignations of 34 PTI MNAs

Read here for details.

20th straight loss: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Read here for details.

PML-N names Naqvi, Cheema for the post of caretaker CM

Read here for details.

CPEC second phase instrumental in achieving SDGs: govt

Read here for details.

Q1 of July-Sept 2022-23: Nepra allows Discos to recover Rs41.938bn under QTA mechanism

Read here for details.

Blinken to pay long-awaited China visit on February 5-6

Read here for details.

Steel shortage in offing: Pakistan's construction sector under threat

Read here for details.