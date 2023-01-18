PARTLY FACETIOUS: Refusing to play ball

“The Khan says he may return to the national assembly so that RR and Shehbaz Sharif do not appoint a caretaker prime minister…why are you laughing?”

“Its triple R.”

“Hey that’s triple X isn’t it!”

“You don’t sound like someone from an administration that adheres to Islamic principles, by the way by RR, I was referring to Raja Riaz.”

“You have a one track dirty mind – triple X refers to a female with three x chromosomes, the usual is two x and one Y, triple X is an American spy fiction series, triple X is also….”

“Oh I stand corrected but anyway The Khan has another thing coming if he reckons that as leader of the opposition he can have any input into the caretaker set up if Shahbaz Sharif doesn’t play ball.”

“Play ball? I mean really! If you had said play cricket or bowl instead of play ball we Khanzadehs would have better understood you.”

“Dear Lord. That shows you guys just don’t want to play ball with anyone doesn’t it….wait, let me talk in your language, I believe Khanzadehs don’t want to bat on any of the eleven party coalition bowling so why should they bother to bowl.”

“They are already batting and need I add appallingly – besides when it will be their turn to bowl they have no spin bowlers for one….”

“Maryam Nawaz….”

“Is more a leg cutter which is a spin ball, but she aims for a body part with little skill and the batter can dodge kind of easily.”

“I guess she needs a better trainer than she has.”

“I hear Rameez Raja is available….”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway Nawaz Sharif is a slow paced bowler, he isn’t too fast, he doesn’t spin, and he just relies on diverting the batter, either through some divine act or doing a sudden jump that may distract him.”

“Is The Khan a spin bowler?”

“No he was a fast bowler during his cricket career and he retains that style...he bowls so fast that many of the openers and mid order batters simply do not see the ball coming.”

“The night watchman I hear….”

“Night watchman means caretakers and…”

“No those who hold the fort, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and for PPPP Gilani.”

“I guess none of the contenders for long term important portfolios want to be night watchman.”

“And the Sharifs lower grade, upper grade, middle grade are all out of the running. Maryam has appointed The Man With No Portfolio as the night watchman and he is making a hash of it.”

“Zardari sahib however is not only a good spin bowler but also a great night watchman and need I add…”

“But he is unavailable to the Team Sharif.”

“True.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023