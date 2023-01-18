Ministries, divisions asked to submit PC-1s, PC-IIs by March 31

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI) has urged all the ministries and divisions to upload PC-1s and PC-IIs of all development projects by March 31, 2023 after which no project document will be accepted, according to sources.

In a letter to all the ministries and divisions, chief of the ministry’s Public Investment Authorisation Section Hafiz Shahid Abbas has stated that the National Economic council (NEC) in its meeting held on June 7, 2021, while considering a summary of the ministry regarding ‘Review of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 and proposed PSDP 2021-22’ had decided as follows: “(The) NEC decided that last date for submission of PC-Is to the MoPD&SI shall be March 31, every year. After the date no PC-1 shall be entertained/ accepted.”

Therefore, for inclusion in the next PSDP the deadline for submission of PC-1/ IIs is March 31, 2023. The ministry has requested all the ministries to strictly adhere to the deadline and all PC-Is/ PC-IIs for consideration of DDWP/ CDWP/ ECNEC must be uploaded on the I-PAS by March 31, 2023, after which the system will not accept uploading of new projects.

The MoPD&SI has urged all the ministries and divisions to bring this into the notice of all the relevant officers involved in preparation of projects within the ministry and the administrative/ attached departments under different ministries as well as all respective project executing authorities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023