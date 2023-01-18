AVN 60.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-7.31%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.88%)
DFML 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.6%)
DGKC 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-6.06%)
EPCL 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.66%)
FCCL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.93%)
FFL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.24%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.05%)
HUBC 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.73%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.21%)
KAPCO 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
KEL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-8.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.7%)
MLCF 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.6%)
NETSOL 76.12 Decreased By ▼ -5.90 (-7.19%)
OGDC 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-6.26%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.85%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.36%)
PPL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.10 (-6.95%)
PRL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.87%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.15%)
TELE 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.87%)
TPLP 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.17%)
TRG 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-7.47%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.1%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
BR100 3,765 Decreased By -153.9 (-3.93%)
BR30 13,051 Decreased By -688.1 (-5.01%)
KSE100 38,342 Decreased By -1378.5 (-3.47%)
KSE30 14,080 Decreased By -565.6 (-3.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ministries, divisions asked to submit PC-1s, PC-IIs by March 31

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2023 06:22am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI) has urged all the ministries and divisions to upload PC-1s and PC-IIs of all development projects by March 31, 2023 after which no project document will be accepted, according to sources.

In a letter to all the ministries and divisions, chief of the ministry’s Public Investment Authorisation Section Hafiz Shahid Abbas has stated that the National Economic council (NEC) in its meeting held on June 7, 2021, while considering a summary of the ministry regarding ‘Review of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 and proposed PSDP 2021-22’ had decided as follows: “(The) NEC decided that last date for submission of PC-Is to the MoPD&SI shall be March 31, every year. After the date no PC-1 shall be entertained/ accepted.”

Therefore, for inclusion in the next PSDP the deadline for submission of PC-1/ IIs is March 31, 2023. The ministry has requested all the ministries to strictly adhere to the deadline and all PC-Is/ PC-IIs for consideration of DDWP/ CDWP/ ECNEC must be uploaded on the I-PAS by March 31, 2023, after which the system will not accept uploading of new projects.

The MoPD&SI has urged all the ministries and divisions to bring this into the notice of all the relevant officers involved in preparation of projects within the ministry and the administrative/ attached departments under different ministries as well as all respective project executing authorities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

development projects PSDP National Economic Council ECNEC Hafiz Shahid Abbas

Comments

1000 characters

Ministries, divisions asked to submit PC-1s, PC-IIs by March 31

CPEC second phase instrumental in achieving SDGs: govt

Q1 of July-Sept 2022-23: Nepra allows Discos to recover Rs41.938bn under QTA mechanism

Delay in resolving pending issues: Two key investors’ groups give govt deadline

Govt mulling hiking gas tariffs

PML-N names Naqvi, Cheema for the post of caretaker CM

35 vacant NA seats: PDM decides not to contest by-elections

Speaker accepts resignations of 35 PTI MNAs

New tax raising steps under consideration

Senate panel for referring wheat MSP matter to CCI

Bill for ‘equal salary, allowances’ introduced in NA

Read more stories