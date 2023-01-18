KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (January 17, 2023)).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-2 M.T.Mardan Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt 16-01-2023
Op-3 Clarice Disc Soya Alpine Marine
Bean Oil Services 16-01-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
B-1 SG Disc Alpine
Pegasus Chemical Marine Services 16-01-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
B-4/B-5 Athina Disc Canola Ocean 02-01-2023
Carras Services Pvt. Ltd
B-6/B-7 Tss Shams Disc. Load Eastwind 16-01-2023
Container Shipping
Company Ltd
B-9/B-8 Independent Disc Riazeda 17-01-2023
Spirit Container (Pvt) Ltd
B-10/B-11 Star Piera Disc Soya Eastwind Shipping
Bean Seeds Company Ltd 10-01-2023
B-11/B-12 Caravos Disc Wheat WaterLlink
Liberty Pakistan 10-01-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
B-14/B-13 De Xin Disc Legend Shipping &
Sheng Xiang General Logistics 16-01-2023
Cargo
B-15/B-14 Protector Load Sirius 14-01-2023
St. George Clinkers Logisitics Pakistan
B-16/B-17 Chrysanthi S Disc Soya Eastwind Shipping
Bean Seeds Company Ltd 05-01-2023
Nmb-1 Al Mohsin Load N.S. Shipping 02-01-2023
General Cargo Line
Nmb-1 Taef Load Rice N.S. Shipping 10-01-2023
Line
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-24/B-25 Abu Al Abyad Load Cement Ocean Services 11-01-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
B-28/B-29 Safeen Prize Disc Load Diamond 17-01-2023
Container Shipping Services
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2/3 Berlin Disc Load H apag-Lloyd 16-01-2023
Express Container Pakistan Pvt Ltd
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Cape Fulmar 13-01-2023 Disc. Load
Container
M.T.Quetta 13-01-2023 Disc. Crude Oil
Expected Arrivals
Delos Wave 17-01-2023 D/L Container Forbes Shipping
Com (Pvt) Ltd
Henrika 17-01-2023 D/L Container Allied Logistics
Services (Pvt) Ltd
Gulf Barakah 17-01-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping
(Pvt) Ltd
Arman 10 17-01-2023 L/1650 Rice Tradelink
International
Shun Fu Xing 17-01-2023 D/16796 Legend Shipping
General Cargo &Logistics Pvt
MSC Michigan 18-01-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
VII Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Kyoto Express 18-01-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Oocl Atlanta 18-01-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shiping
Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Anna.. 18-01-2023 D/285 Project Associated Liner
Cargo Agencies (Pvt) Ltd
Ship Sailed
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Hai Yang
Zhi Hua 12-01-2023 General Cargo -
Olympia 17-01-2023 Container Ship -
Cosco
Hamburg 17-01-2023 Container Ship -
M.T.Lahore 17-01-2023 Tanker -
Mumbai 17-01-2023 Cement -
LR1 Charm 17-01-2023 Tanker -
Darya Tapti 17-01-2023 Bulk Carrier -
Dalian 17-01-2023 Container Ship -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Haj Cement Asia Marine Jan. 14, 2023
Mohammad
MW-2 Victorious Rice East Wind Jan. 15, 2023
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT CL Dayang Coal Ocean Services Jan. 16, 2023
He
2nd Container Terminal
QICT CMA CGM Containers CMA CGM Jan. 16, 2023
Cendrillon
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO Al-Salam II Gas oil Trans Marine Jan. 15, 2023
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
FAP Ifestos Canola Alpine Jan. 16, 2023
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
EETL Al-Gharrafa LNG G.S.A Jan. 16, 2023
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
SSGC N-Orhan LPG Merchant Jan. 16, 2023
Marine
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
Mild Bloom Palm oil Alpine Jan. 17, 2023
MSC Mundra
VIII Containers MSC Pak -do-
Maersk
Brooklyn Containers Maersk Pak -do-
EXPECTED Departures
Al-Salam II Gas oil Trans Marine Jan. 17, 2023
CMA CGM
Cendrillon Containers CMA CGM -do-
N-Orhan LPG Merchant Marine -do-
OUTER ANCHORAGE
MSC Madhu-B Containers MSC Pak Jan. 17, 2023
Bai Lu Zuo Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
Chem Sinyoo Palm oil Alpine -do-
Neutron Sound Gas oil Alpine Waiting for berth
Silver Joan Palm oil Alpine -
T-Sirius Palm oil Alpine -
Songa Kari Palm oil Alpine -
Maha Laxmi Palm oil Alpine -
Sea Crystal Palm oil Asia Marine -
Zeng Hai Palm oil Alpine
Greener VI Palm oil Alpine -
Ami Palm oil Alpine -
Chemroad Dita Palm oil Alpine -
Mega Benefit Canola -
Star Jeannette Canola -
Elpida GR Rice Ocean Service -
Poavosa Chick Peas -
Wisdom
Sea Power-I Wheat Posidon -
Chola Treasure Wheat -
CL Dayang He Soya bean Ocean Services -
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
Maersk Hartford Containers CMA CGM Jan. 17, 2023
