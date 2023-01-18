AVN 60.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-7.31%)
Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2023 06:22am
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (January 17, 2023)).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              M.T.Mardan     Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         16-01-2023
Op-3              Clarice        Disc Soya      Alpine Marine
                                 Bean Oil       Services           16-01-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-1               SG             Disc           Alpine
                  Pegasus        Chemical       Marine Services    16-01-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-4/B-5           Athina         Disc Canola    Ocean              02-01-2023
                  Carras                        Services Pvt. Ltd
B-6/B-7           Tss Shams      Disc. Load     Eastwind           16-01-2023
                                 Container      Shipping
                                                Company Ltd
B-9/B-8           Independent    Disc           Riazeda            17-01-2023
                  Spirit         Container      (Pvt) Ltd
B-10/B-11         Star Piera     Disc Soya      Eastwind Shipping
                                 Bean Seeds     Company Ltd        10-01-2023
B-11/B-12         Caravos        Disc Wheat     WaterLlink
                  Liberty                       Pakistan           10-01-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-14/B-13         De Xin         Disc           Legend Shipping &
                  Sheng Xiang    General        Logistics          16-01-2023
                                 Cargo
B-15/B-14         Protector      Load           Sirius             14-01-2023
                  St. George     Clinkers       Logisitics Pakistan
B-16/B-17         Chrysanthi S   Disc Soya      Eastwind Shipping
                                 Bean Seeds     Company Ltd        05-01-2023
Nmb-1             Al Mohsin      Load           N.S. Shipping      02-01-2023
                                 General Cargo  Line
Nmb-1             Taef           Load Rice      N.S. Shipping      10-01-2023
                                                Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25         Abu Al Abyad   Load Cement    Ocean Services     11-01-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-28/B-29         Safeen Prize   Disc Load      Diamond            17-01-2023
                                 Container      Shipping Services
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2/3          Berlin         Disc Load     H apag-Lloyd        16-01-2023
                  Express        Container      Pakistan Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Cape Fulmar       13-01-2023     Disc. Load
                                 Container
M.T.Quetta        13-01-2023     Disc. Crude Oil
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Delos Wave        17-01-2023     D/L Container                Forbes Shipping
                                                                Com (Pvt) Ltd
Henrika           17-01-2023     D/L Container               Allied Logistics
                                                           Services (Pvt) Ltd
Gulf Barakah      17-01-2023     D/L Container             Universal Shipping
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
Arman 10          17-01-2023     L/1650 Rice                        Tradelink
                                                                International
Shun Fu Xing      17-01-2023     D/16796                      Legend Shipping
                                 General Cargo                 &Logistics Pvt
MSC Michigan      18-01-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
VII                                                        Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Kyoto Express     18-01-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
                                                           Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Oocl Atlanta      18-01-2023     D/L Container                  Cosco Shiping
                                                             Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Anna..            18-01-2023     D/285 Project               Associated Liner
                                 Cargo                     Agencies (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Hai Yang
Zhi Hua           12-01-2023     General Cargo                              -
Olympia           17-01-2023     Container Ship                             -
Cosco
Hamburg           17-01-2023     Container Ship                             -
M.T.Lahore        17-01-2023     Tanker                                     -
Mumbai            17-01-2023     Cement                                     -
LR1 Charm         17-01-2023     Tanker                                     -
Darya Tapti       17-01-2023     Bulk Carrier                               -
Dalian            17-01-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Haj            Cement         Asia Marine     Jan. 14, 2023
                  Mohammad
MW-2              Victorious     Rice           East Wind       Jan. 15, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              CL Dayang      Coal           Ocean Services  Jan. 16, 2023
                  He
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              CMA CGM        Containers     CMA CGM         Jan. 16, 2023
                  Cendrillon
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Al-Salam II    Gas oil        Trans Marine    Jan. 15, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Ifestos        Canola         Alpine          Jan. 16, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Al-Gharrafa    LNG            G.S.A           Jan. 16, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              N-Orhan        LPG            Merchant        Jan. 16, 2023
                                                Marine
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Mild Bloom        Palm oil       Alpine                         Jan. 17, 2023
MSC Mundra
VIII              Containers     MSC Pak                                 -do-
Maersk
Brooklyn          Containers     Maersk Pak                              -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Al-Salam II       Gas oil        Trans Marine                   Jan. 17, 2023
CMA CGM
Cendrillon        Containers     CMA CGM                                 -do-
N-Orhan           LPG            Merchant Marine                         -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Madhu-B       Containers     MSC Pak                        Jan. 17, 2023
Bai Lu Zuo        Gas oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
Chem Sinyoo       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Neutron Sound     Gas oil        Alpine                     Waiting for berth
Silver Joan       Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
T-Sirius          Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Songa Kari        Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Maha Laxmi        Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Sea Crystal       Palm oil       Asia Marine                                -
Zeng Hai          Palm oil       Alpine
Greener VI        Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Ami               Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Chemroad Dita     Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Mega Benefit      Canola                                                    -
Star Jeannette    Canola                                                    -
Elpida GR         Rice           Ocean Service                              -
Poavosa           Chick Peas                                                -
Wisdom
Sea Power-I       Wheat          Posidon                                    -
Chola Treasure    Wheat                                                     -
CL Dayang He      Soya bean      Ocean Services                             -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk Hartford   Containers     CMA CGM                        Jan. 17, 2023
=============================================================================

