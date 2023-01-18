Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (January 17, 2023)).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 M.T.Mardan Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt 16-01-2023 Op-3 Clarice Disc Soya Alpine Marine Bean Oil Services 16-01-2023 (Pvt) Ltd B-1 SG Disc Alpine Pegasus Chemical Marine Services 16-01-2023 (Pvt) Ltd B-4/B-5 Athina Disc Canola Ocean 02-01-2023 Carras Services Pvt. Ltd B-6/B-7 Tss Shams Disc. Load Eastwind 16-01-2023 Container Shipping Company Ltd B-9/B-8 Independent Disc Riazeda 17-01-2023 Spirit Container (Pvt) Ltd B-10/B-11 Star Piera Disc Soya Eastwind Shipping Bean Seeds Company Ltd 10-01-2023 B-11/B-12 Caravos Disc Wheat WaterLlink Liberty Pakistan 10-01-2023 (Pvt) Ltd B-14/B-13 De Xin Disc Legend Shipping & Sheng Xiang General Logistics 16-01-2023 Cargo B-15/B-14 Protector Load Sirius 14-01-2023 St. George Clinkers Logisitics Pakistan B-16/B-17 Chrysanthi S Disc Soya Eastwind Shipping Bean Seeds Company Ltd 05-01-2023 Nmb-1 Al Mohsin Load N.S. Shipping 02-01-2023 General Cargo Line Nmb-1 Taef Load Rice N.S. Shipping 10-01-2023 Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24/B-25 Abu Al Abyad Load Cement Ocean Services 11-01-2023 (Pvt) Ltd B-28/B-29 Safeen Prize Disc Load Diamond 17-01-2023 Container Shipping Services ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2/3 Berlin Disc Load H apag-Lloyd 16-01-2023 Express Container Pakistan Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Cape Fulmar 13-01-2023 Disc. Load Container M.T.Quetta 13-01-2023 Disc. Crude Oil ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Delos Wave 17-01-2023 D/L Container Forbes Shipping Com (Pvt) Ltd Henrika 17-01-2023 D/L Container Allied Logistics Services (Pvt) Ltd Gulf Barakah 17-01-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping (Pvt) Ltd Arman 10 17-01-2023 L/1650 Rice Tradelink International Shun Fu Xing 17-01-2023 D/16796 Legend Shipping General Cargo &Logistics Pvt MSC Michigan 18-01-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency VII Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Kyoto Express 18-01-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Oocl Atlanta 18-01-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shiping Line Pak Pvt Ltd Anna.. 18-01-2023 D/285 Project Associated Liner Cargo Agencies (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Hai Yang Zhi Hua 12-01-2023 General Cargo - Olympia 17-01-2023 Container Ship - Cosco Hamburg 17-01-2023 Container Ship - M.T.Lahore 17-01-2023 Tanker - Mumbai 17-01-2023 Cement - LR1 Charm 17-01-2023 Tanker - Darya Tapti 17-01-2023 Bulk Carrier - Dalian 17-01-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Haj Cement Asia Marine Jan. 14, 2023 Mohammad MW-2 Victorious Rice East Wind Jan. 15, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT CL Dayang Coal Ocean Services Jan. 16, 2023 He ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT CMA CGM Containers CMA CGM Jan. 16, 2023 Cendrillon ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Al-Salam II Gas oil Trans Marine Jan. 15, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Ifestos Canola Alpine Jan. 16, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Al-Gharrafa LNG G.S.A Jan. 16, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC N-Orhan LPG Merchant Jan. 16, 2023 Marine ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Mild Bloom Palm oil Alpine Jan. 17, 2023 MSC Mundra VIII Containers MSC Pak -do- Maersk Brooklyn Containers Maersk Pak -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Al-Salam II Gas oil Trans Marine Jan. 17, 2023 CMA CGM Cendrillon Containers CMA CGM -do- N-Orhan LPG Merchant Marine -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Madhu-B Containers MSC Pak Jan. 17, 2023 Bai Lu Zuo Gas oil Trans Marine -do- Chem Sinyoo Palm oil Alpine -do- Neutron Sound Gas oil Alpine Waiting for berth Silver Joan Palm oil Alpine - T-Sirius Palm oil Alpine - Songa Kari Palm oil Alpine - Maha Laxmi Palm oil Alpine - Sea Crystal Palm oil Asia Marine - Zeng Hai Palm oil Alpine Greener VI Palm oil Alpine - Ami Palm oil Alpine - Chemroad Dita Palm oil Alpine - Mega Benefit Canola - Star Jeannette Canola - Elpida GR Rice Ocean Service - Poavosa Chick Peas - Wisdom Sea Power-I Wheat Posidon - Chola Treasure Wheat - CL Dayang He Soya bean Ocean Services - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Hartford Containers CMA CGM Jan. 17, 2023 =============================================================================

