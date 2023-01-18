KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (January 17, 2023)).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
249,377,752 163,592,243 7,571,373,196 4,948,989,596
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 814,433,184 (531,688,728) 282,744,455
Local Individuals 5,696,224,103 (5,046,032,859) 650,191,244
Local Corporates 3,540,716,761 (4,473,652,461) (932,935,699)
===============================================================================
