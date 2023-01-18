CM inaugurates library of M H Panhwar

AVN 60.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-7.31%)
Jan 18, 2023
Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2023 06:22am
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the personal library of the late M H Panhwar at the Muhammad Hussain Panhwar Institute of Sindh Studies in Jamshoro and also launched the precious books’ digitised library.

He also launched three books of M H Panhwar’s. He saw the process of digitization of precious books in the digital library and watched a documentary on the academic, literary, agricultural and scientific research of M H Panhwar. He also saw various books and showed interest in M H Panhwar's book 'Ground Water in Sindh'. He had also inspected the fruits grown on MH Panhwar farm.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah while addressing at the ceremony organized on this occasion said that he had met MH Panhwar in 2005 and in the meeting, MH Panhwar gave him his books for reading which he did not return those books to him.

He said that Sunny Panhwar was digitizing his father's books and added that Sunny Panhwar by digitized the books of Shaheed Bhutto and spread them in the world. He said that funds for the improvement of education were not matter but we had shortage of human resources.

He said that we were falling behind in human resources day by day and education quality had decreased, which he was complaining to the vice chancellor and education experts present there. He said that he was sent 3 names selected by the search committee for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor, but those names were not eligible to be selected.

He said that the passion of getting education he had seen in MH Panhwar at the age of 80; today's youth was lacking it. "We write books on Sindh, but how much is our share in the development of Sindh, we have to think ourselves and I myself am responsible for this", he said.

He said that the book written by MH Panhwar regarding climate change had been seen in recent flood and said that he was an engineer but MH Panhwar made him understand in water and irrigation.

The Chief Minister Sindh said that management skills were needed to run the universities adding that MH Panhwar introduced mechanization in agriculture. He said that he was grateful to Sunny Panhwar who invited him to that institute.

On this occasion, while answering the questions of the media persons, the Chief Minister said that he was grateful to the people of Sindh who voted PPP in the Local Government Elections. To a question, he said that MQM Pakistan was coalition partner in federal government but the mayor of Karachi was PPP's right and Jamaat-e-Islami would be consulted in this regard.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony, Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah said that the research done by MH Panhwar on agriculture, Sindh, irrigation, human evolution was matchless and said that Sunni Panhwar by establishing the institute in the name of his father proved that he was capable and obedient son of great father.

Sardar Shah said that if Sindhology of Sindh University had done its job, MH Panhwar Institute would not have been established today.

Addressing the event, Sunny Panhwar said that 3000 books would be digitized in a year through the digital library. He said that his father MH Panhwar had rendered great services in education and agriculture in Sindh.

Addressing the ceremony, Mehtab Akbar Rashidi said that there were many aspects of MH Panhwar's personality.

MNA Sardar Sikandar Ali Rahpoto, Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, Secretary Cultural Naseemul Ghani Sehto, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon, DIG Hyderabad Syed Pir Mohammad Shah, and Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain Fariduddin Mustafa (retd) were also present on this occasion.

