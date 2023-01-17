Summary for dissolution of KP Assembly to be sent before midnight: Barrister Saif

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said Tuesday the provincial assembly's dissolution summary will be forwarded to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali before midnight, Aaj News reported.

"A summary will be sent to the governor for dissolution of the assembly today,” he said, adding: "The summary will be sent before 12:00 tonight."

On January 14, the Punjab Assembly stood dissolved as Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman refused to become a part of the process.

A day later, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also promised to dissolve the KP assembly, saying a summary to this effect would be sent to Governor Ali on January 17 (today) as per the directives of PTI Chairman Imran Khan Khan.

“Inshallah the PTI will return with a two-thirds majority,” he said in a tweet.

On Saturday, CM Mahmood reiterated that he wouldn’t hesitate for even a moment to dissolve the provincial assembly as and when he was instructed by Imran to do so.

“I have always said I am a humble worker of Imran Khan. I owe this office to him. I wouldn’t hesitate for a minute if he asks me to dissolve the provincial assembly,” he had said while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected body of the Peshawar Press Club.

Punjab Assembly dissolved

Earlier, Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi formally advised the governor to dissolve the provincial legislature, hours after obtaining a vote of confidence from the house.

The move had capped weeks of speculation, legal wrangling, and a public spectacle of the differences between the ruling allies in Punjab — the PTI and PML-Q — over whether the assembly would be disbanded or not.