AVN 61.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.92%)
BAFL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.9%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.76%)
DFML 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.6%)
DGKC 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.77%)
EPCL 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.51%)
FCCL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.14%)
FLYNG 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.65%)
HUBC 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.65%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.1%)
KAPCO 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.3%)
KEL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.66%)
MLCF 19.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.66%)
NETSOL 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.02 (-7.34%)
OGDC 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-5.18%)
PAEL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.08%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.89%)
PPL 68.51 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-6.66%)
PRL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.41%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.23%)
TELE 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.09%)
TPLP 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.29%)
TRG 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-7.47%)
UNITY 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.25%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
BR100 3,786 Decreased By -132.6 (-3.38%)
BR30 13,155 Decreased By -584.3 (-4.25%)
KSE100 38,602 Decreased By -1118.3 (-2.82%)
KSE30 14,190 Decreased By -455.8 (-3.11%)
Markets

Market bloodbath: KSE-100 plunges over 1,100 points as economic concerns mount

  • Investor sentiment hit over government-IMF stalemate, political upheaval
BR Web Desk Published January 17, 2023 Updated January 17, 2023 02:56pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Massive economic uncertainty and depressed investor sentiment enveloped the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday as the KSE-100 Index plunged over 1,100 points in intra-day trading, falling near the 38,500 mark.

Stalemate over talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with regard to resumption of the bailout programme played on investors’ mind, who remained concerned over Pakistan’s economic outlook.

At 2:55m, the KSE-100 Index was down 1,103.58 points or 2.8%, hovering around the 38,617.17 mark.

Trading began on a positive note, but selling pressure soon gripped the market, dragging equities lower.

Automobile, cement, banking, chemical, oil and other sectors turned red as investors offloaded their holdings.

On the political front, dissolution of Khyber-Paktunkhwa’s assembly is on the cards and the provincial government may send a summary later during the day.

On the economic front, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said that the government will have to increase the price of gas as it looks to revive the IMF bailout programme.

Pakistan is also set to hold bilateral talks with a Russian delegation on Tuesday, for a long-term oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade deal and the construction of the $3 billion Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (PSGP) project.

Speaking to Business Recorder, Ismail Iqbal Securities Head of Research Fahad Rauf stated the equity market has been under pressure for the past few days.

“Political and economic uncertainty is rising with each passing day,” he said. “On one hand, the IMF programme is stalled and on the other, there is no clarity whether general elections will take place on time or earlier than scheduled. Both ends are open.”

This is an intra-day update

Comments

1000 characters
Jawed Saleem Jan 17, 2023 02:51pm
The market dies by (political) uncertainty and thrives on certainty. IMF is most important for market support and the other support is on weekends (when market is closed).
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

