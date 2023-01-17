AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BAFL 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
BOP 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
DGKC 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
EPCL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
FCCL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
FFL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 60.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.28%)
HUMNL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.38%)
MLCF 20.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.4%)
OGDC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
PAEL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 73.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
PRL 12.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.34%)
TELE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
TPLP 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
TRG 100.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
UNITY 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,914 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.11%)
BR30 13,747 Increased By 8.1 (0.06%)
KSE100 39,726 Increased By 5.2 (0.01%)
KSE30 14,648 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices dip as firmer dollar dulls appeal

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2023 10:20am
Follow us

Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday, weighed by an uptick in the dollar, although hopes of slower interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve capped further losses.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,910.48 per ounce, as of 0304 GMT. On Monday, prices hit $1,929, the highest since late-April 2022.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,912.70.

The dollar gained 0.3%. A stronger dollar turns gold less attractive to buyers with other currencies.

“Expectations of the Fed slowing pace of rate hikes has been supporting gold. Currently, we are seeing a technical pull back as prices entered the overbought territory. Also, the dollar is firming slightly,” said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities, Mumbai.

Markets are mostly pricing in a smaller 25-basis-points (bps) increase when the Fed announces its policy decision in February. The U.S. central bank slowed its pace of rate hikes to 50 bps in December after four consecutive 75 bps increases.

Since bullion is a zero-yielding asset, lower rates tend to be beneficial for gold as they reduce the opportunity cost of holding the asset.

According to industry analysts, gold prices are expected to hit record highs above $2,000 an ounce this year, albeit with a little turbulence, as the Fed slows the pace of hikes and eventually stops increasing them.

Gold prices sharply down

Investors kept a tab on rising COVID-related deaths in top gold consumer China. Meanwhile, China’s economic growth in 2022 slumped to one of its worst in nearly half a century as the fourth quarter was hit hard by stringent COVID curbs and a property market slump.

Spot silver inched 0.8% lower to $24.20.

“We expect silver to outperform gold in 2023 as there is good industrial and investment demand amid low inventories,” Kedia Commodities’ Kedia said.

Platinum was flat at $1,062.50, while palladium rose 0.2% to $1,754.37.

Gold Prices Spot gold gold markets

Comments

1000 characters

Gold prices dip as firmer dollar dulls appeal

Imported urea: ECC approves DTP, incidental charges

Senate passes SBP (Amendment) Bill-2021

SBP issues framework on outsourcing to CSPs

Punjab to hold snap polls?

India asked to hold ‘serious’ talks on Kashmir dispute

Transfer of hydro powerhouses to provinces suggested

Remittances, export proceeds: ECAP seeks special exchange rate

LCs issue: CMOs likely to get force majeure for new projects

Govt makes three financing models for e-bikes

Gas supply from MPCL: FKPCL asked to obtain PPIB’s consent

Read more stories