BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Sindh LG polls: PPP emerges as largest party in Karachi with 93 seats

We will welcome back PTI in NA but no caretaker talks before August: Rana Sanaullah

Govt makes three financing models for e-bikes

India asked to hold ‘serious’ talks on Kashmir dispute

Imran hints at PTI’s return to NA to discuss caretaker setup

Chaudhry Shujaat suspends party membership of Parvez Elahi

Barrick Gold starts work on Reko Diq project

Discounted oil: Russian delegation to reach Pakistan tomorrow

‘Disinformation campaign’: govt ‘categorically denies’ import of luxury cars

Monetary policy: experts expect 100bps hike in policy rate

KSE-100 retreats nearly 1.5% over political uncertainty

Former SCBA president Latif Afridi shot dead in Peshawar High Court

Punjab to hold snap polls?

19th successive loss: rupee falls against US dollar

Govt to facilitate exporters for import of raw material, other accessories: Ishaq Dar

Senate passes SBP (Amendment) Bill-2021

