AVN 65.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.98%)
BAFL 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
BOP 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
DFML 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
DGKC 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
EPCL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
FCCL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
FFL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 60.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.1%)
MLCF 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.39%)
NETSOL 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.4%)
OGDC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.4%)
PAEL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
PRL 12.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TELE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
TPLP 16.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 100.61 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.86%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.14%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,918 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.02%)
BR30 13,767 Increased By 28 (0.2%)
KSE100 39,729 Increased By 8 (0.02%)
KSE30 14,648 Increased By 1.6 (0.01%)
Jan 17, 2023

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 16, 2023
BR Web Desk Published January 17, 2023 Updated January 17, 2023 09:07am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Sindh LG polls: PPP emerges as largest party in Karachi with 93 seats

Read here for details.

  • We will welcome back PTI in NA but no caretaker talks before August: Rana Sanaullah

Read here for details.

  • Govt makes three financing models for e-bikes

Read here for details.

  • India asked to hold ‘serious’ talks on Kashmir dispute

Read here for details.

  • Imran hints at PTI’s return to NA to discuss caretaker setup

Read here for details.

  • Chaudhry Shujaat suspends party membership of Parvez Elahi

Read here for details.

  • Barrick Gold starts work on Reko Diq project

Read here for details.

  • Discounted oil: Russian delegation to reach Pakistan tomorrow

Read here for details.

  • ‘Disinformation campaign’: govt ‘categorically denies’ import of luxury cars

Read here for details.

  • Monetary policy: experts expect 100bps hike in policy rate

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 retreats nearly 1.5% over political uncertainty

Read here for details.

  • Former SCBA president Latif Afridi shot dead in Peshawar High Court

Read here for details.

  • Punjab to hold snap polls?

Read here for details.

  • 19th successive loss: rupee falls against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Govt to facilitate exporters for import of raw material, other accessories: Ishaq Dar

Read here for details.

  • Senate passes SBP (Amendment) Bill-2021

Read here for details.

