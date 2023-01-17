PARTLY FACETIOUS: The criticality of leverage

“My experience tells me that life is all about leverage. Where you have leverage you get your way, where you don’t…”

“That’s cynical. To me, leverage implies a transactional relationship, what about love relationships – they aren’t transactional are they?”

“I reckon love relationships change as leverage changes over time…”

“For instance?”

“Well for instance take the love relationship between a father and daughter….OK, OK, I will be more specific. There is Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif, reports suggest that she remains his favourite child and yet it took her three months with daddy to get him to grant her wish to be the senior most vice president and the party organizer…”

“And she got Uncle to issue a notification to that effect.”

“But you know Nawaz Sharif considers her the brightest of all his children – which explains why she is the beneficial owner of Avenfield flats, she is most likely going to inherit Raiwind cause the Brothers can’t come back, then she is…”

“Right but Nawaz Sharif has not only massive amounts of physical assets to bequeath his children but also a political legacy and let’s be honest Maryam Nawaz is a Godsend to The Khan – she led the Gilgit-Baltistan elections in 2020 and the party lost big, she led the AJK election campaign and the party lost in 2021, she led the Punjab bye elections in 2022 and the party lost – granted that she did an Ishaq Dar – blamed all losses on rigging, and giving tickets to the turncoats from the Khan party and…”

“Ah but you forget she can attract large crowds, crowds that can send a wave of…why are you laughing?”

“I heard The Khan withdrew some money from the ATM and distributed sweets when he heard that Maryam will be returning soon to lead the campaign.”

“I thought all his ATMs…”

“If you are the leader of a party in this country ATMs are bending over backwards to do what your heart desires, anyway Maryam draws crowds - she is better eye candy than…than Khawaja Asif, and The Rana and the…”

“The Khan should propose Maryam Nawaz’s name as caretaker chief minister – she can singlehandedly ensure his win…”

“Nah he is looking for names that start with an ain (24th letter of the Urdu alphabet) and…”

“I see, so the leverage there is unchanged? What about Zardari sahib? Who has leverage with him…”

“Where is Ayyan Ali?”

“Gone with the wind!”

“But when monsoon is over and the wind dies down and…”

“Shut up.”

