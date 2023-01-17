AVN 65.58 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.57%)
BAFL 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.51%)
BOP 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
DFML 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.59%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
FFL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 60.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.71%)
KEL 2.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.56%)
MLCF 20.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
NETSOL 82.26 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.29%)
OGDC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
PAEL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 72.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.76%)
PRL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.09%)
SNGP 37.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
TPLP 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
TRG 100.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.45%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.14%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,916 Decreased By -2.9 (-0.07%)
BR30 13,728 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.08%)
KSE100 39,702 Decreased By -19 (-0.05%)
KSE30 14,636 Decreased By -9.8 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, HK stocks rise on strong foreign inflows

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2023 06:02am
Follow us

HONG KONG: China stocks jumped to a four-month high on Monday, aided by strong foreign inflows, while Hong Kong shares edged up as investors doubled down their bets on economic recovery after Chinese health officials said COVID-19 infections in the country had peaked.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index ended the session up 1.6 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was 0.04% higher.

Net foreign buying of China-listed stocks via Stock Connect hit a two-month high of 15.4 billion yuan ($2.29 billion) on Monday. Net buying so far this year has exceeded $9 billion as foreign funds snap up Chinese financials and consumer stocks, according to Goldman Sachs.

Beijing said on Saturday nearly 60,000 people with COVID-19 had died in hospital since it abandoned its zero-COVID policy last month. But on the bright side, Chinese health officials said the number of patients visiting fever clinics and needing emergency treatment was steadily falling, and the number of severe cases had also peaked.

“Overall, the latest data confirmed that the worst of China’s exit wave is behind us,” OCBC Bank wrote in a note on Monday.

China also reported a sharp rise in travel ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, while the Chinese gambling hub of Macau expected a Spring Festival boom in tourism.

“Stars are aligning for a China/HK rebound in 2023 after a torrid 2022,” DBS wrote. “It won’t be a smooth ride. But 4Q22-1Q23 is likely the cyclical trough, in our view.” Chinese shares rose across the board.

China’s food and beverage stocks jumped on bets excessive savings during the pandemic will be unlocked.

Chinese infrastructure stocks also rose sharply as local governments announced new spending plans for big projects and set bullish growth target for this year.

China Hong Kong shares China stocks CSI300 Index China Economy

Comments

1000 characters

China, HK stocks rise on strong foreign inflows

Imported urea: ECC approves DTP, incidental charges

Senate passes SBP (Amendment) Bill-2021

SBP issues framework on outsourcing to CSPs

Punjab to hold snap polls?

India asked to hold ‘serious’ talks on Kashmir dispute

Transfer of hydro powerhouses to provinces suggested

Gas supply from MPCL: FKPCL asked to obtain PPIB’s consent

Remittances, export proceeds: ECAP seeks special exchange rate

LCs issue: CMOs likely to get force majeure for new projects

Govt makes three financing models for e-bikes

Read more stories