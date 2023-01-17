AVN 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.83%)
Pakistan

Alkhidmat holds its seventh youth gathering

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2023 06:02am
LAHORE: The 7th Alkhidmat Youth Gathering under the volunteer programme of the Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan titled “Rahe Noor” was held at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal in Lahore.

The purpose of the gathering was to inform male and female students of the need for volunteerism and explain how even students can serve the suffering humanity.

The gathering was attended by President of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan Prof Dr Hafeezur Rehman, chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Pakistan Dr Palitah Mahipala and a large number of people.

President World Health Organization (WHO) in Pakistan Dr Palitah Mahipala while addressing the ceremony said that the services of the Alkhidmat Foundation for the suffering humanity are worth appreciating. He said that organizing such ceremonies is vital for the guidance of out new generation.

Over 2,000 male and female students from over 20 universities from whole Pakistan and a large number of people from different walks of life attended the youth gathering. The slogan of the 7th Youth Gathering was “Rahe Noor”; meanwhile during the ensuing year the climate change was made special topic so that we could inform our youth about the situation arising in result of these changes in future.

Like every year, during the current year too, “Naimatullah Khan Lifetime Achievement Award” was awarded to those who have served the suffering humanity.

POB Hospital Karachi Chairman Dr Misbahul Aziz for steps taken for stopping the blindness inside and outside Pakistan and Rising Sun Institute of Special Children’s founder and President Mrs Parveen Tawwab for steps taken for mentally and physically disabled children awarded with the “Naimatullah Khan Lifetime Achievement Award”.

Naib Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Liaqat Baloch on the occasion said that the services of the Alkhidmat Foundation for the youth are appreciable.

President Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan Professor Dr Hafeezur Rehman on the occasion said that the purpose of holding Youth Gathering is to gather youth filled with the vigour of serving the suffering humanity at one platform and inform them that how they while remaining in respective fields could service the suffering humanity. He said that the purpose of holding Youth Gathering was to create awareness among the male and female students about volunteerism.

Naib Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Liaqat Baloch, Vice President Alkhidmat Foundation Dr Muhammad Mushtaq Mangat, Vice President Alkhidmat Foundation Syed Ahsanullah Waqas, Emir JI Lahore Zikrullah Mujahid, Secretary General Waqas Jafri, Motivational Speaker Professor Dr Javed Iqbal, Computer scientist Dr Umar Saif, Environmental lawyer Rafey Alam, religious scholar Sahil Adeem, prominent mountaineer Shahroz Kashif, digital influencer Faisal Waraich, legend volunteers Dr. Gohar Shah, Syeda Aug Fatima, Dr Ghulam Sarwar, Kashaf Shah, Farmanullah and other were also present.

